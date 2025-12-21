Zelensky favours US proposal of three-way talks if it produces results

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 17, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday Ukraine would back a US proposal for three-sided talks with the US and Russia if it facilitated more exchanges of prisoners and paved the way for meetings of national leaders.

Zelensky, speaking to local journalists in Kyiv, also said top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov had told him of the latest discussions that took place on Friday with US negotiators in the US.

A new round was scheduled for Saturday, he said, focusing on Ukraine’s post-war recovery. Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev was also in Miami for talks with US officials.

Zelensky said the US was now proposing three-sided talks — the US, Ukraine and Russia — at the level of national security advisers.

“If such a meeting could be held now to allow for swaps of prisoners of war or if a meeting of national security advisers achieves agreement on a leaders’ meeting ... I cannot be opposed. We would support such a US proposal. Let’s see how things go.”

Zelensky said Ukraine stood for proposals that would leave the “contact line” where it was without Ukraine having to give up territory it still controlled in the industrial region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

This is a matter of principle. Whatever the format and however we approach the issue, it is important for us that Ukrainian authorities retain control over that part of Donbas that we control now. — President Volodymyr Zelensky

“For me, the fair version is we stand where we are now standing,” he said.

“This is a matter of principle. Whatever the format and however we approach the issue, it is important for us that Ukrainian authorities retain control over that part of Donbas that we control now.”

He said a US proposal to create a “free economic zone” in eastern Ukraine was a matter “to be decided by the people of Ukraine”.

“We are carefully working on every point, on every step to achieve not a vague ‘understanding’ about the division of territory and resources, but an agreement on stable and lasting peace and reliable security guarantees,” he said.

Zelensky also said Ukraine and its European allies should continue to support the current US-led peace talks, a format that was worth “fighting for”, while adding: “If it doesn’t work out, we will all think about other options.”

Zelensky was responding to a question about remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting that Europe would have to re-engage in direct talks with Russia if the US-led efforts founder.

Zelensky earlier said he would discuss the new US proposal for three-sided talks with Umerov.

Ukraine and Russia have not negotiated face to face since July, but US-backed shuttle diplomacy to end the almost four-year-old war in Ukraine has intensified in recent weeks.

Reuters