Christmas anxiety for thousands of Gauteng parents as school placement delays leave children in limbo

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane announced significant progress, with 317,988 out of 358,574 grade 1 and grade 8 applicants placed for the 2026 school year.

Christmas should be a time of joy and preparation for the new school year, but for thousands of Gauteng parents it has become a season of stress and uncertainty.

While many families are budgeting for uniforms and stationery, many parents cannot make plans while they wait for the Gauteng education department to place their children for the 2026 academic year.

Zanele Nkabinde, 33, from Phumula in Roodekop, was among the first parents to apply when the online admissions system opened in May this year. She applied for a grade 8 space for her daughter at Leondale High School, the closest school to their home. Seven months later, she has yet to receive a placement.

“My hands are tied. I can’t buy a uniform for my daughter because I don’t know which school she will be placed at. I submitted everything on time. Every time I checked the system, it showed ‘processing’,” she said.

In desperation, she visited the district office and was told her child may be placed in Vosloorus, far from home.

“I am unemployed and survive as a vendor. I can’t afford transport and school fees. It’s very stressful. I don’t understand why we must apply online if we get poor treatment,” she said.

Precious Ndaba, 33, from Kwanele in Katlehong, is facing the same crisis. She applied for a grade 8 space at Mpilisweni Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation, but has received no communication.

“What is the use of applying online if we must spend December running between district offices? The system doesn’t work. It works for the few. It was better when we registered directly at schools. We knew where we stood,” she said.

They are among 40,586 pupils who were unplaced on December 3.

According to the Gauteng education department:

317,988 out of 358,574 grade 1 and 8 applicants have been placed.

40,586 remain unplaced.

there are 87,639 spaces available across the province.

Infrastructure bottlenecks and rapid urbanisation

Prof Kat Yassim, associate professor of educational leadership at the University of Johannesburg, said the problem recurs every year due to systemic and operational issues, particularly the rising demand for spaces in high-performing schools with limited capacity.

Gauteng’s rapid urbanisation means the province absorbs more than 100,000 new pupils each year.

“The high-demand schools reach capacity quickly, leaving thousands unplaced despite spaces being available in less sought-after areas. This year 467 schools are full,” Yassim said.

She said infrastructure delays, municipal approval backlogs and budget constraints hamper the building of new schools and classrooms.

“Some completed schools cannot open because occupancy certificates are withheld until costly infrastructure is installed,” she said.

Technical glitches, outages and incomplete applications further slow processing.

In 2025:

52,000 applications were incomplete by the deadline

11,800 parents failed to accept offers

appeals and objections take two to three weeks.

‘The system works, but not for everyone’

Yassim said the online system has improved transparency and eliminated long queues, achieving a placement rate of 98% for complete applications.

However, equity issues persist:

Families without internet access rely on walk-in centres, causing delays.

Oversubscribed schools in wealthy areas fill up first, pushing poorer families to distant schools.

Transport costs and safety concerns increase when pupils are placed far from home.

Some classrooms carry 50+ pupils, compromising quality.

Late placement affects children academically and emotionally, Yassim warned.

“Pupils start late, miss orientation and early lessons, and may underperform throughout the year. Parents report anxiety and sleepless nights. Children experience uncertainty and feelings of exclusion,” she said.

Parents cannot budget for uniforms, transport and stationery until placement is confirmed.

Parents not accepting offers contributes to delays

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said 11,800 applicants have not accepted placement offers.

“Parents who do not accept offers slow the process, and the system auto-places after seven days,” he said.

The department is working to ensure all 40,586 unplaced pupils are placed before year-end.

Mabona said the department had to delay the release of some offers due to:

late submission of required documents

fraudulent proof-of-address submissions

parents requesting to reverse offers

some parents “hoarding” spaces

correction of language preferences for grade 8s.

Late applications for grade 1 and 8 open on December 17, but only schools with available space will appear on the system.

