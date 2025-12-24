Limpopo health outsourcing sparks medicine shortage fears as workers warn of system collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Limpopo health department is facing mounting criticism from its employees over the outsourcing of the provincial pharmaceutical depot, with workers warning failures by the newly appointed service provider could trigger widespread medicine shortages across the province.

Employees said the company contracted to take over depot operations failed to deliver medication in November and December, placing more than 440 clinics and 42 hospitals at risk of running out of essential drugs if urgent intervention does not take place.

The outsourcing saga unfolds against the backdrop of longstanding concerns about the department’s handling of its medicine depot in Polokwane. Earlier this year, the department came under fire for continuing to pay R150,000 a month rent to the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (Leda) for a dilapidated building housing the depot, despite its deteriorating condition and absence of a clear long-term plan.

Workers at the facility alleged the department has been paying rent without a valid lease agreement since April last year, raising questions about governance and accountability.

Employees claimed partial outsourcing of depot operations has exposed significant operational and financial flaws.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, workers said the service provider lacks the technical and logistical capacity to manage the province’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

“The company is failing to deliver because it has no capacity. Their pharmaceutical system is a mess and does not work properly. The department is assisting the company with ordering medication, using its own budget, while paying a company that is failing to deliver,” said one worker.

Workers said there is growing confusion over financial responsibilities between the department and the service provider.

“We have raised questions about how two parties are working on one budget. Will the company refund the department for what has been spent? There are no answers. There is also no memorandum of agreement between the two parties,” the worker said.

According to employees, only critical emergency items are being delivered while routine medication supplies are dwindling rapidly.

“Basic medication such as Panado and other essential medicines will soon run out. We are worried because there is a lot of stock sitting at the service provider’s storage facility and it is not being distributed. Some of the stock risks expiring,” another worker said.

They said the department has been forced to implement direct deliveries from suppliers to hospitals as a stopgap measure, but the system covers only seven hospitals.

“Hospitals are using state vehicles to distribute medication to clinics, but many facilities do not have adequate storage space. Clinics used to order directly from the pharmaceutical depot, but there is no clear system in place,” said a worker.

The financial strain is escalating, with workers claiming the department is effectively paying twice, once to procure medication directly using state funds and again to compensate a service provider that is not fully operational.

“We are duplicating spending while paying people who are not delivering. Only about 10% of staff are actively working while 90% feel redundant because there is nothing for them to do,” a worker said.

The department has not responded to detailed questions about the outsourcing contract, delivery failures and the financial implications raised by workers.

