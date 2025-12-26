187 Christmas births in Eastern Cape hospitals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zusange Nyangambini celebrates the birth of her first baby at Dora Nginza Hospital

The Eastern Cape recorded 187 births in public and private hospitals on Christmas Day.

Of the total births, 95 were boys and 92 girls.

Deliveries were recorded in all districts, with the highest number recorded in the Nelson Mandela Bay (53), followed by the OR Tambo District (36), the Alfred Nzo District (21), and the Chris Hani District (21).

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa welcomed the births.

She said 40 of the births recorded on Christmas Day were to mothers aged 15 to 19 years.

No births were recorded in the 10–14-year age group.

Capa said that teenage pregnancy remains a serious social and public health challenge in the province.

The department will continue to strengthen prevention programmes, expand access to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services, and intensify community education initiatives. — - Camagwini Mavovana

“The department will continue to strengthen prevention programmes, expand access to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services, and intensify community education initiatives.

Capa’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, visited Dora Nginza Hospital to hand over maternity support packs.

The packs, donated through a partnership with Future4Baby, contain essential newborn items and were intended to support mothers during the immediate post-natal period.

The mother of the first healthy child born at Dora Nginza Hospital was a 42-year-old woman.

She asked to remain anonymous.

“My pregnancy was smooth. Thank you to the staff at Dora Nginza, who have been assisting me so well from the beginning of my pregnancy.

“I gave birth at 12.01am. This is the first baby in the hospital.

Dora Nginza Maternity Department Matron Pamela Matshaya said it was a joy to receive the babies on the birth of Christ Jesus.

The Herald