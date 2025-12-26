South Korea prosecutor seeks 10-year jail term for ex-president Yoon, Yonhap says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG JI

South Korea’s special prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him after his failed bid to impose martial law, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

Prosecutors have accused the ousted president of trying to block investigators seeking to arrest him in January by barricading himself inside the presidential compound.

The request is the first jail term sought by special prosecutors over the multiple charges Yoon faces.

Reuters