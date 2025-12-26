News

South Korea prosecutor seeks 10-year jail term for ex-president Yoon, Yonhap says

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG JI
Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG JI

South Korea’s special prosecutor requested a 10-year prison sentence for former president Yoon Suk Yeol on charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him after his failed bid to impose martial law, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

Prosecutors have accused the ousted president of trying to block investigators seeking to arrest him in January by barricading himself inside the presidential compound.

The request is the first jail term sought by special prosecutors over the multiple charges Yoon faces.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

88 undesirable foreigners and Nike smuggler intercepted at borders

2

Triple murder in Nyanga on Christmas Day, witness elimination suspected

3

US says it struck Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

4

Helicopter crash on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro kills five, aviation authority says

5

IN PICS |PJs and presents: SA celebs’ Christmas card moments

Related Articles