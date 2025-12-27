Severe storm wreaks havoc on Amajuba health facilities, disrupting patient care

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A severe storm left a trail of destruction across critical health infrastructure in the Amajuba district in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening.

The KwaZulu-Natal health department said a large tree was uprooted at the Madadeni emergency medical services (EMS) base, crashing onto a park home and damaging the perimeter fence shared with Madadeni hospital.

For paramedics who have to respond to life-and-death emergencies daily, the damage has added to already demanding work conditions.

“At Niemeyer Memorial Hospital, the situation was even more dire. Powerful winds ripped off the roof covering the outpatient department (OPD), casualty section and admitting office. Rain poured into these vital areas, flooding spaces where patients are triaged, treated and admitted, leaving both patients and healthcare workers shaken,” the department said.

The department said teams are still assessing the full extent of the damage, warning that the scale of destruction is likely to disrupt normal health services at the affected facilities.

For patients who rely on these hospitals, many of whom travel long distances with few alternatives, the disruptions come at a painful cost.

Staff have been forced to adapt quickly, working under difficult and uncertain conditions to ensure emergency care continues.

While contingency plans are being implemented, officials acknowledged that maintaining seamless service delivery will be challenging.

Infrastructure and facilities management teams have been deployed to conduct comprehensive assessments, after which emergency measures will be put in place to minimise disruption.

“We appeal to the community to bear with us during this difficult time. All necessary resources are being mobilised, and teams will work around the clock to restore services and ensure the safety of patients and staff,” the department said.

The storm has also highlighted the growing threat posed by increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather events, coming just a week after similar storm-related damage disrupted health services and basic infrastructure in the Eastern Cape.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, heed official weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.

“Our priority remains minimising the impact on healthcare delivery,” the department said, adding that further updates will be provided as assessments continue.

For now, patients, families and healthcare workers in Amajuba are navigating the aftermath, hoping for swift repairs, stable weather and a return to normality in facilities that serve as lifelines for their communities.

