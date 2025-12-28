News

Makhanda police hunt killer after teen’s body found

Herald Reporter

Linomtha Skeyi's lifeless body was discovered on Christmas Day in Joza, Makhanda. (Supplied)

Police are investigating the murder of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a field in Joza, Makhanda, on Christmas Day.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a resident discovered the body during a search and rescue operation earlier that day.

“The body had several open wounds in the upper body.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the nearest police station.”

The Women For Change X handle identified the victim as Linomtha Skeyi.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of yet another beautiful soul. When is enough, enough?” the post read.

The Herald

