Stolen sheep recovered after Christmas Eve theft

Four men, aged 21 to 47, were arrested after being found loading stolen sheep into a taxi at a farm in Glenconner, Wolwefontein, with police recovering four sheep, two heads and a carcass following a Christmas Eve investigation.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a detective from the Kariega stock theft and endangered species unit arrested the suspects following an investigation that began on Christmas Eve.

“The case started on December 24 after a suspicious taxi was spotted loading sheep at a farm in Glenconner, Wolwefontein.

“The farm owner was not present at the farm, and was contacted by the neighbour, who later opened a criminal case.

“The detective managed to track the vehicle to Nqweba via the R75 and obtained the suspects’ addresses from the cooperative taxi driver.”

He said Detective Warrant Officer Johan Jonck worked more than 40 consecutive hours, including Christmas Day, and managed to apprehend the four men, aged between 21 and 47, on Saturday.

“Police recovered four of the seven stolen sheep, along with two sheep heads and a carcass, which were returned to the owner.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday.

They face charges under the Stock Theft Act 57 of 1959.

