Patients forced to buy their own water at Jubilee Hospital as Hammanskraal water crisis drags on

Jubilee Hospital in Tshwane has been affected by the water challenges in Hammanskraal. File photo.

While clean water should be the most basic guarantee in a health facility, patients at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, are being forced to buy their own drinking water — even on scorching summer days.

The hospital, which serves thousands of people each month, is crippled by an unreliable water supply, leaving patients and staff to fend for themselves amid a long-running water crisis.

I had been working around Hammanskraal on a particularly hot day when I suddenly felt dizzy and decided to stop at Jubilee to check my blood pressure. After parking, I walked a few metres towards the reception. Before I reached the entrance, a strong foul smell drifted from the building, a stench that seemed to cling to the area.

Feeling light-headed, I went straight to the security desk to register my details and asked for some water. The security guard didn’t hesitate.

“You have to buy your own water there,” she said, pointing to a makeshift tuckshop outside and calling a colleague to walk me there.

On the way, I asked why a hospital, a place meant to restore health, could not provide something as basic as drinking water.

“We don’t trust the water here, so we buy our own. We only use it for flushing. People who can afford it buy water from the tuck shop. For those who can’t, we fetch water from the tanks outside that are filled by water trucks,” he said.

As we approached the vendor, two or three health workers in scrubs walked past carrying grocery bags containing 5l water bottles, an everyday reality for staff who must bring their own water to make it through a shift. Inside the hospital, water dispensers stood empty.

Jubilee District Hospital, a 551-bed facility, serves a large and growing catchment area spanning parts of Gauteng, the North West and sometimes other surrounding provinces. According to the provincial health department, its accident and emergency unit sees more than 30,000 patients a year.

Yet despite the demand, the hospital has repeatedly suffered from the water shortage affecting the larger Hammanskraal area. During the 2023 cholera outbreak, which brought renewed attention to water, sanitation and hygiene conditions, the crisis at the hospital laid bare the dangerous consequences of plumbing failures and neglect.

By November this year, it was reported that the facility went without running water for up to three weeks.

A mother whose 10-year-old son was admitted to the hospital said she had no choice but to bring water for him. “I worry when I see water in the taps because my son will think it’s safe to drink. Imagine bringing a sick family member to the hospital only for them to get worse because of the water condition,” she said.

Contacted for comment, the Gauteng health department acknowledged the water supply challenges, attributing them to broader infrastructure failures in the Hammanskraal area, including problems at local dams and treatment plants. The department (there is currently no official spokesperson) said while water supply remains under the jurisdiction of the City of Tshwane, contingency plans are in place at Jubilee. These include:

water quality testing;

the use of tankers to fill on-site storage tanks; and

the distribution of hand sanitisers and alternative hygiene measures.

The department added that to date no admissions or operations have been postponed due to the shortage and sterile water is used for critical procedures during outages. But for ordinary patients and their families, the experience remains far from acceptable.

