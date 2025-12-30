Bloemfontein designer creates lifesaving jewellery for people living with dementia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bloemfontein-based jewellery designer Kabelo Makhetha has created pendants that are not only eye-catching but also potentially lifesaving.

The 25-year-old has developed a range of jewellery embedded with QR codes that can help identify people living with dementia and other cognitive impairments if they go missing, a growing concern in South Africa’s ageing population.

Elderly people living with dementia remain among the most vulnerable in society, often subjected to neglect, abuse and, in some cases, violent death. Many become disoriented, particularly at night, wander away from home and are later found confused, distressed and displaying unusual behaviour.

According to the Association for Dementia and Alzheimer’s of South Africa (Adasa), dementia is the seventh leading cause of death worldwide and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people. The condition has physical, psychological, social and economic impacts — not only on those living with dementia but also on carers, families and society.

A lack of awareness and understanding continues to fuel stigma and creates barriers to diagnosis and care.

Makhetha told TimesLIVE the idea behind the pendants was inspired by his grandmother, who suffered from dementia and died in 2019. “When I started this idea, I wanted it to reflect my background and lived experience. I often had to abandon my schoolwork to go look for my grandmother when she disappeared. She would sometimes be missing for three to four hours. One day, she disappeared for more than eight hours,” he said.

She was eventually found 45km away, walking barefoot and wearing only her underwear. “I truly don’t know what happened to her clothes. She passed away the next day,” Makhetha said.

A piece of jewellery meant to save people with dementia (Kabelo Makhetha)

The experience stayed with him and became the foundation for his work after completing his studies in jewellery design at the Central University of Technology. In 2021 he launched Owa Jewellery, a brand that combines design with purpose.

“The main goal of Owa Jewellery is to assist people living with cognitive impairments, including dementia and other conditions that affect the mind,” he said. “Our primary focus is on people living with dementia because of the severity of the illness.”

Each pendant is linked to an app and embedded with a QR code. When scanned, it alerts a registered carer and provides information that can help locate the missing person.

“A person can connect the jewellery to the app, and once the QR code is scanned, it reports directly to the person linked to it. It gives details about where the individual is,” Makhetha said.

The jewellery is available for purchase through the Owa Jewellery website.

For Makhetha, the project is about far more than creating accessories. It is about restoring dignity, offering peace of mind to families and honouring the memory of his grandmother.

“Having gone through what I went through with my grandmother, I don’t want other people to experience the same pain. If one pendant can help bring someone safely home, then the idea has served its purpose.”

