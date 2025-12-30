Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala transferred to eBongweni Correctional Facility

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alleged cartel member and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has been transferred to the eBongweni prison in KZN. File photo

Controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is alleged to be a criminal cartel member and is accused of attempted murder, has been transferred from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) in Pretoria to eBongweni Correctional Facility in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, the correctional services department confirmed. The decision was taken on December 21.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the transfer of remand detainees and sentenced offenders between correctional facilities is a standard operational practice. These transfers are guided by a range of factors, including security, safety, operational requirements and effective inmate management in the correctional system.

“In terms of section 6 of the Correctional Services Act, the national commissioner of correctional services is legally empowered to detain an offender or remand detainee at any correctional centre, notwithstanding the wording of a warrant. This provision exists to enable the department to respond appropriately to security assessments and operational demands,” Nxumalo said.

He added that the department’s core mandate is to ensure all correctional facilities remain safe, secure and conducive to humane detention, while also enabling the delivery of rehabilitation and care programmes.

“The safety and security of detainees, officials and the broader correctional environment remain paramount. Where enhanced security measures are required, these considerations take precedence.

“It must be emphasised that the transfer of a detainee does not prejudice their legal rights or access to services. All detainees continue to receive appropriate care, and necessary arrangements are made to ensure that court appearances and legal processes are honoured without impediment.”

Given the sensitive nature of security-related decisions, the department said it will not engage in public discussions, interviews or further commentary on the specific security considerations underpinning this transfer.

