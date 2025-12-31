News

Joburg EMS urges caution with fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Bulelani Nonyukela

Audio producer

Joburg EMS issued a warning against the misuse of fireworks on New Year's Eve.
Johannesburg EMS issued a warning against the misuse of fireworks on New Year's Eve. (123RF/mansum007)

As celebrations kick off for New Year’s Eve, Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) urged residents to observe safety regulations when using fireworks.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo reminded residents to adhere to city bylaws and to avoid igniting fireworks near hospitals, petrol stations, schools or old age homes.

Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to set off fireworks unsupervised. Khumalo also advised keeping a safe distance during fireworks displays to prevent injuries.

TimesLIVE

