Makhadzi in hospital after car accident

Bulelani Nonyukela

Audio producer

Makhadzi is recovering in hospital after a car accident on December 31, according to her team.
Singer and performer Makhadzi is recovering in hospital after a car accident on December 31, according to her team. (Makhadzisa/ Instagram)

Award-winning artist Makhadzi has been hospitalised after a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Makhadzi Entertainment confirmed that the singer is receiving medical care and remains in hospital, where “her condition is stable and under close observation by medical professionals”.

The team said her recovery and well-being remain a priority at this time and appealed for privacy for Makhadzi and her family.

Makhadzi Entertainment also confirmed that the team will continue to manage the artist’s social media platforms while she recovers.

Further updates will be communicated through official channels as and when appropriate, the statement said.

