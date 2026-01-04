Four more who died in Swiss bar blaze have been identified, police say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Justice and Police FDJP Beat Jans pays tribute to the victims next to a makeshift memorial outside the "Le Constellation" bar, after a deadly fire and explosion during a New Year's Eve party in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland, January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The bodies of four more people who died in the fire that killed 40 people at a bar in Switzerland on New Year’s Eve have been identified, cantonal police said.

Two Swiss women aged 24 and 22 along with two Swiss men aged 21 and 18 have been identified and their bodies have been returned to their families, Valais police said. No further information was given.

The news takes the number of identified bodies after the blaze in the ski resort of Crans-Montana to eight, after the identification of four other bodies on Saturday.

Officials are still trying to identify many of those killed in the fire at the Le Constellation bar, which has become one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies.

Some 119 people suffered injuries, including severe burns, with many transferred to burn units in hospitals around Europe. Work on identifying the dead and the injured are continuing, police said.

Two people who ran the bar are under criminal investigation on suspicion of offences including homicide by negligence, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Reuters