SA’s oldest known man, Oom Jan, dies

Jan Steenberg, of Colchester, died on Thursday, January 1 2026, after celebrating his 121st birthday.

The former grave digger, fisherman and golf caddie died of an asthma attack on Thursday, surrounded by his family.

Born in Missionvale on December 31, 1904, Steenberg, or Oom Jan as he was affectionately known, later moved to Colchester, where he lived for more than 50 years.

Having lived through two world wars, the atrocities of the apartheid era and the Covid-19 pandemic, he was always willing to share stories from his life.

Asked about the secret to his longevity during an interview with The Herald in 2025, Steenberg said God was his pillar of strength and the reason he was still alive.

“God is my oxygen and my saviour. Though I also smoke. I’ve been smoking since I was 14 — back then, I used to steal cigarettes.

“Ephesians 6:2-3 says to honour your father and mother, which is the first commandment with a promise: that it may go well with you and that you may live long on Earth.

“I also have this potion I drink — I use kaptein wortel, rooi wortel and dywortel. Back then, we called it that — I don’t know the new names of the ingredients. I mix it all together, pour in hot water, stir it with my finger and drink it.”

Steenberg is survived by two daughters, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as his four beloved dogs and a cat.

He had three children — Maria, Katie and the late Hannes who died in 2024 after he suffered a stroke.

Ronell Van Niekerk, who cared for Steenberg for 18 years, spent her days keeping him company and looking after his much-loved animals.

“When I moved to Colchester, I asked God to please use me and send me where I was needed.

“God sent me to the township to feed the children and animals once a week, and that is where I met Oom Jan.

“He was truly a gift from God to me. His wife [Violent] had already passed away, so I never met her. He lived with his four dogs and his cat, and later his daughter Maria moved in with him from Addo.

“He was such a humble, precious man and always deeply appreciated whatever I brought for him and the animals,” Van Niekerk said.

Van Niekerk believes the close bond she shared with Steenberg allowed her to feel his final moments.

“On December 31, I attended a church service at 12:30pm. When I got home, between 1pm and 3pm, I couldn’t sleep. I was extremely restless and sweating.

“Later, Maria told me that at around 1pm he suffered an asthma attack and struggled to breathe. He passed away around 3pm.

“I truly believe that when you love and care for someone, you feel their pain in their time of need. May he rest in peace,” she said.

Michelle Brown, who shared a long-standing connection with the Steenberg family, reflected with warmth and reverence on his life.

“I have known Oom Jan for many years.

“When my colleague, Loudeaux Minnie, and I started the Senior Citizen of the Year Awards, someone told us about him. Every year, he received a special honorary award because he was always much older than everyone else.

“He was an incredibly humble man, quietly spoken and such a gentleman. That is what I loved most about him.

“I remember him with deep respect and reverence,” Brown said.

Minnie also shared fond memories of Oom Jan, describing him as a sweet and lively presence.

“Oom Jan was such a sweet man. When we hosted the Senior Citizen of the Year awards, we would always play ‘n lekker ou Jan, and he would dance.

“He always looked so dapper in his hat and suit. He lived for more than a century but had such a zest for life.

“He was a dog lover and always took care of the dogs in his community,” Minnie said.

Steenberg will be laid to rest on Saturday in Gqeberha.