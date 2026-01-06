Amathole urges caution as veldfire risk rises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A firefighter fights one of several veldfires which swept across Nelson Mandela Bay. File photo

The Amathole district municipality (ADM) has issued warnings of possible veldfires amid soaring temperatures and seasonal winds after the South African Weather Service (Saws) signalled a risk of moderate to dangerous fire conditions in the coming days.

Residents have been urged to refrain from lighting open fires — including the burning of waste and vegetation — and warned that even discarded cigarette stubs near dry grass can spark a blaze.

Though no major fires have been reported and no panic alerts issued, the ADM has called on communities to remain alert and exercise caution during this period.

Saws has identified serious veldfire risks in KwaMaqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort), Dutywa, East London, Bhisho, Qumrha, Gcuwa (formerly Butterworth), and Stutterheim.

ADM spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said a disaster management meeting had been convened to assess and monitor risk levels.

“We can confirm there have been no reported major fire incidents in the district, particularly in the areas regularly cited as high-risk — Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba and Ngqushwa,” Msiwa said.

“As a municipality, we are reinforcing that our fire and disaster response remains a standing function in the district’s disaster management framework, particularly during these periods of elevated fire risks.

“There will be continued efforts to monitor veldfire conditions closely and to encourage communities to adhere strictly to fire regulations.”

KwaMaqoma is currently the area of greatest concern, with Saws rating its fire danger index at 80 — placing it in the “extremely dangerous” category. Adelaide followed with a rating of 72, just three points below the same threshold.

Of the identified areas, only Gcuwa fell below the “very dangerous” category (61–75 points). The remaining areas alternated between “dangerous” and “very dangerous” risk levels. Under the “dangerous” category, Saws warns that no fires should be lit in open areas, as strong seasonal winds can cause fires to spread rapidly.

Meanwhile, the N2 near the wind farm outside Gqeberha was closed on Tuesday after wildfires swept through the area.

Nelson Mandela Bay metro issued a warning urging motorists and nearby communities to avoid the affected zone.

“The fire, fuelled by strong wind and dry vegetation, poses a significant threat to nearby communities,” the municipality said.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality fire and emergency department, in collaboration with the Fire Protection Association, has mobilised 10 firefighting vehicles and teams to combat the wildfires near the wind farm.

“With public safety a priority, efforts are focused on containing the blaze, protecting nearby communities, and preventing further spread.”

Authorities said the area was being closely monitored, and residents were urged to remain vigilant.

“This response is part of the municipality’s broader efforts to prioritise safety and mitigate fire risks. As the situation unfolds, residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any signs of fire.”

— Additional reporting by The Herald.

Daily Dispatch