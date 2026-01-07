Activists demand justice in case of child’s alleged assault

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have changed their mind on arrest of community policing forum chair

Police have made an about-turn on their initial decision not to arrest a suspended community policing forum member in Gqeberha, who faces allegations of sexually violating a little girl.

His arrest came to light on Tuesday when it emerged that the suspect had been scheduled to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court for a sexual assault charge.

This was despite police initially stating on the day of the alleged incident, December 29, that an inquiry was to be conducted instead of charging and arresting him for sexual assault.

At the time, the suspect was in Dora Nginza Hospital after he had been beaten up, allegedly by a group of community members in Boxongo street in Kwazakhele.

This followed eye-witness accounts presented to the child’s uncle that the suspect had allegedly tongue-kissed his seven-year-old niece.

The child’s uncle said at the time that he was told by witnesses that his niece was playing with other children in the street when the suspect called her to take her home.

According to the New Brighton magistrate’s court roll, which the Herald has seen, the suspect was scheduled to appear on January 2.

However, the court roll shows that his matter was “not enrolled”.

His appearance on the court roll and charges set out against him have raised concerns from activists following the police’s initial stance that an inquiry had to be carried out first to determine whether a criminal case would be investigated against him or not.

ANC Wilson Diliza Khayingo branch chair Dumisa Dyani, who went to court on January 2, said he had found out that the matter was not enrolled.

He claimed that there seemed to be bias on how police had handled the case.

“We will try from our side to ensure that this matter is advanced for the benefit of the family and the child.”

Dyani has been instrumental in assisting the little girl ’s family since they opened the case on the day of the alleged assault.

He issued a statement on December 29 on behalf of the ANC branch, stating that they were appalled and outraged by the alleged incident.

“Child safety and justice are our priority,” he wrote. “We condemn such conduct and distance ourselves from it.

“We aren’t going to remain silent about this matter until the law takes [its] course.”

He then made several demands, which included the suspect’s suspension from CPF activities and for a proper investigation to be conducted.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli confirmed on Tuesday that the suspect was arrested on New Year’s Eve and had been scheduled to appear in court on January 2.

“However, the matter was not enrolled, as it was said that the prosecutor was arranging for a convenient date so as to conduct an interview with the victim,” Nkohli said.

“The SAPS is waiting for the date and the subsequent outcome of that interview.”

Nkohli did not respond to questions about Dyani and the branch’s concerns about police conduct.

The National Prosecuting Authority had not responded by the time of publication.