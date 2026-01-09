Another suspect killed in shoot-out with police near Mthatha - the third in 24 hours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said Friday’s incident happened near Corhana on the R61 road, along which Thursday’s incidents also occurred.

A suspect was killed in a shoot-out with police near Mthatha on Friday.

This happened less than 24 hours after two other incidents near the Mthatha Airport and in Ngcobo on Thursday in which police specialised units, the tactical response unit (TRT and the national intervention unit (NIU) were involved in shoot-outs with suspects. Two suspects were fatally wounded in the two incidents.

“The national intervention unit acted on received intelligence regarding an alleged suspect reported to be armed and in possession of illegal firearms.

“The intelligence-led operation led members to the R61 East route in the Corhana location, towards Libode, where the vehicle was identified and spotted.

“Upon attempts by the police members to intercept and stop the vehicle, the driver stopped the vehicle and immediately opened fire on the officers. In response to this direct and lethal threat, the police members returned fire. The suspect was fatally wounded during the exchange,” Gantana said.

“Emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned to the scene, where the suspect was officially declared deceased.

“Local criminal record centre (LCRC) members are currently on-site, processing the active crime scene,” she added.

“Preliminary reports confirm that two firearms have been recovered thus far. The scene remains active as investigations continue,” she said.

She said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified of the incident in line with standard procedure.

The latest shoot-outs come barely a month after Sicelo Mareke was shot dead in a a shoot-out with TRT members in Mandela Park in Mthatha West. Mareke was the younger brother of Sakhumzi Mareke, the Mthatha West leader who, along with two of his bodyguards, was shot dead during a shoot-out with NIU members near their Embassy base in Mthatha near Mandela Park along the R61.

In July 2025, prominent taxi boss and Mthatha West community leader Zola Bishop Yolelo was shot dead, in another alleged shoot-out with police along the R61 road near Ross Mission towards Ngcobo.

Since 2024 more than 10 people have been shot dead in alleged shoot-outs with police .

Some of the suspects were alleged to be involved in extortion, while others were accused of being possession of unlawful firearms.

Daily Dispatch