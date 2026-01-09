Hyundai bullish on South Africa after strong sales in Chinese-led market shake-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Korean car producer Hyundai is bullish on South Africa this year after selling more than 36,000 vehicles in a market being fundamentally changed by the entry of Chinese brands.

The company, which finished 2025 as the country’s fourth-largest motor brand, sold about 3,000 vehicles in December alone.

According to data from Hyundai, the Grand i10 was its strongest-performing model, while the Hyundai Exter also had a strong showing.

On the commercial side, the H100, as well as the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo, performed well in the year under review.

“The South African automotive market has never been more competitive. To finish the year as the fourth largest brand amid intense pricing pressure and new entrants reflects strong consumer confidence in our products, exceptional aftersales support and local business model,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa Stanley Anderson. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

“Our strategy for 2026 is centred on protecting the consumer’s long-term value.”

Sales of new vehicles in South Africa reported double-digit growth in 2025, with nearly 600,000 new cars, light commercials and trucks sold — a surge of 15.7% from the previous year.

Chinese brands played a large part in the increase. Hyundai spokesperson Zweli Mnisi said the company was able to hold its own against the marauding Chinese brands due, among other things, to the group’s “deep understanding” of local commercial business needs, which informs everything from product mix to pricing and aftersales support.

“Our ability to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded market comes down to a disciplined, long-term business strategy rather than short-term tactics. We have built strong equity in South Africa through consistent product quality, proven aftersales support and a focus on total cost of ownership,” Mnisi said.

“Customers value reassurance of parts availability, competitive resale values and nationwide dealer support, all of which we reduce ownership risk over time.”

None of the vehicles sold by Hyundai are produced in South Africa. However, the company, which has been in the South African market for the past 25 years, has an assembly plant in Benoni where it assembles the EX8 and the H-100 bakkie. It employs nearly 2,200 staff in South Africa, including temporary workers.

JSE-listed Motus is the exclusive South African importer of Hyundai, with the group having recently signed a new five-year distribution agreement with the vehicle manufacturer. Anderson sits on Motus’ executive committee.

Hyundai last year hosted a “Government Day”, bringing together a host of procurement heads across state departments aimed at showcasing some of the group’s “latest innovative mobility solutions”.

The brand has begun to gain traction in public procurement, having sold about 500 vehicles to the state over the past year.