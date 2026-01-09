News

SA, China and Russia to hold naval exercise off SA coast, says Beijing

Naval drills to focus on ‘safeguarding shipping lanes’, China says

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

A Chinese vessel is seen in False Bay near the Simon's Town Naval Base, in Cape Town, on January 7. (ESA ALEXANDER)

By Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo

Beijing — China will hold naval and air exercises with Russia, South Africa and other Brics countries off South Africa’s coast in early to mid-January, China’s defence ministry said in a statement released on Friday.

The ministry called the exercises “joint operations to safeguard vital shipping lanes and economic activities”. Strikes on maritime targets and counter-terrorism rescues will be part of the drills, it said.

Originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, the Brics group later added South Africa and recently expanded to include other developing nations, including Indonesia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Chinese defence ministry did not specify how many Brics nations would participate in the exercises.

