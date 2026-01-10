Ethiopia begins $12.5bn construction of ‘Africa’s biggest airport’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ethiopian Airlines cabin crew disembark Ethiopia's first Airbus A350-1000 passenger plane during its reception at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 5 2024. File Photo

Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday started a $12.5bn (R206.08bn) construction project for what officials say will be Africa’s biggest airport when completed in 2030 in the Ethiopian town of Bishoftu.

The state-owned airline got the contract to design the four-runway airport in the town about 45km southeast of Addis Ababa.

“Bishoftu International Airport will be the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on X. The airport will have space to park 270 aeroplanes and capacity for 110-million passengers a year.

That is more than four times the capacity of Ethiopia’s current main airport, which will reach its limits on existing traffic in the next two to three years, Abiy said.

