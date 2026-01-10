News

Ethiopia begins $12.5bn construction of ‘Africa’s biggest airport’

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Ethiopian Airlines cabin crew disembark Ethiopia's first Airbus A350-1000 passenger plane during its reception at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 5 2024. File Photo (Tiksa Negeri)

Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday started a $12.5bn (R206.08bn) construction project for what officials say will be Africa’s biggest airport when completed in 2030 in the Ethiopian town of Bishoftu.

The state-owned airline got the contract to design the four-runway airport in the town about 45km southeast of Addis Ababa.

“Bishoftu International Airport will be the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on X. The airport will have space to park 270 aeroplanes and capacity for 110-million passengers a year.

That is more than four times the capacity of Ethiopia’s current main airport, which will reach its limits on existing traffic in the next two to three years, Abiy said.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

IN PICS | ANCYL members turn out for annual Peter Mokaba lecture

2

Al-Attiyah wins stage six and retakes Dakar lead

3

Superior Senegal advance past Mali to Afcon semifinals

4

IN PICS | Anton Jeftha ties the knot

5

Mbalula intervenes in Mantashe/Malatji youth unemployment spat

Related Articles