SA’s booming cherry industry eyes China market expansion

Consumers can expect to see more cherries on supermarket shelves, thanks to the rising domestic and global demand, as the local industry positions itself to unlock opportunities presented by China as a major new export market.

Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, said the rising demand means consumers can continue to see more cherries in stores when in season in the coming years.

“As production increases, we will likely be listing cherries more often in our export conversations, as the industry seeks to broaden its export markets to countries such as China. Still, there will likely remain sufficient supplies for the local markets,” said Sihlobo.

South Africa’s cherry production in 2025 reached a record 3,006 tonnes, with the Western Cape accounting for around 61% of total production, while regions such as Gauteng and the North West combined contributed about 28%.

Hortgro CherriesZA, a lobby group for local cherry producers, said the country’s cherry industry has expanded rapidly, with plantings increasing from 185 hectares in 2012 to 819 hectares in 2024.

It said this rapid expansion is being driven by stone fruit growers looking to maximise returns and broaden their market offering, explaining that because cherry production mirrors that of other stone fruits, many producers can diversify into cherries where regional conditions allow.

“Export volumes have increased over the last five years, mainly as a result of improved varieties and increased production volumes,” Hortgro CherriesZA said.

The organisation noted that while cherries remain a high-risk, high-return crop, low-chill varieties have opened production opportunities in warmer regions previously thought unsuitable. Traditional varieties require over 800 hours below 7°C, while low-chill types need less than half that, making more areas viable for cultivation.

South Africa sold 105,371 5kg-equivalent cartons of cherries in the 2024/25 season, a 25% increase from the previous year —with Johannesburg accounting for 50% of municipal sales, Pretoria 18%, Durban 16%, and Cape Town 12%.

Hortgro CherriesZA’s 2025 producer survey shows that 58% of South Africa’s cherries are exported, with 28% sold locally. Of the exported fruit in the 2024/25 season, 60% went to the UK, 18% to the EU, and 12% to the Middle East.

Although South Africa’s cherry exports make up a small share of global exports — at around 0.1% in 2024, compared with leading exporters Chile, Hong Kong, and the USs — the local industry is positioning itself for growth.

The government is currently negotiating market access for cherries with China, following a major breakthrough in October 2025 when agriculture minister John Steenhuisen signed a trade protocol granting Chinese access to five local stone fruits.

At the time, Hortgro CherriesZA said the South African cherry industry is optimistic about the current negotiations with China for market access. “If we can enter the Chinese market, it will be a huge win,” the organisation said, claiming that gaining access “will result in increased exports over time, market diversification and other opportunities for South African cherry producers”.

Several South African retailers said cherries had been flying off grocery shelves.

Cleo Delcarme, senior product developer for fruit at Woolworths, said the group has seen positive growth in the market for cherries over the last five years, steadily increasing in the 2025 season, which yielded the highest volumes of cherries sold in the last decade. “From a retail perspective, the market for cherries has improved, partly because more cherries are being produced in more locations across the country,” he said.

“We have seen a gradual rise in demand over the last five years, driven by [the] supply of great quality fruit at price points that, subject to various factors, have become more accessible.”

A Food Lover’s Market spokesperson said annual cherry sales had climbed between 10% and 12%, as customer awareness has increased, thanks in part to the retailer developing its own cherry brand over the past eight years.

“We see our strongest sales when pricing hits the sweet spot, making cherries more affordable for the public and driving higher volumes.”

A Shoprite spokesperson said consumer demand had climbed in recent years. “There has been consistent year-on-year growth in the cherry category,” said the spokesperson.

Retailers also noted that cherries have become a popular festive-season feature, while social media trends and digital recipes have further boosted demand.

Hortgro CherriesZA said around 41% of South African cherries are still in their first five years of growth and not yet at full production, which it said will result in a doubling of output in the next five years.

“The challenge will be to manage the supply to international markets. The market wants size and quality; therefore, producers cannot just focus on maximum yield,” it said.

The organisation noted that South Africa’s cherry export window is short, spanning weeks 40 to 52, meaning about 70% of exports are airfreighted to capitalise on early-season opportunities in traditional markets.

“Given the investment made into the expansion of Cherries and the production volume increases as a result thereof, the reality is that the South African domestic market cannot absorb all the production. Therefore, international markets are very important and will continue to be important as production increases,” Hortgro CherriesZA said.