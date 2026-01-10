Pupils stress ahead of matric results amid scandal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While a matric cheating scandal rocked the education department, implicating two officials and 40 pupils from seven schools in Tshwane, quality assurance body Umalusi on Friday approved the 2025 national senior certificate results.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube presented preliminary findings on the cheating after the national investigation task team discovered the internal breach.

“A DBE (department of basic education) official whose child was an NSC 2025 candidate is alleged to have been involved in this breach, with the pupil subsequently forming part of the distribution chain,” Gwarube said.

The HR employee is believed to have colluded with a colleague from the examination unit.

Seven exams — English home language papers 1, 2 and 3, mathematics papers 1 and 2 and physical sciences papers 1 and 2 — were leaked.

The investigating team reported that the leaked materials were shared through a combination of digital and physical means, including removable storage, electronic messaging, screenshots and printed copies.

Gwarube said the implicated schools would not be named.

“Umalusi’s approval … is a clear assurance to every candidate and every parent: the 2025 NSC remains credible. Where wrongdoing is proven, it will be addressed firmly, but we will not allow a small number of offenders to taint the achievements of the overwhelming majority.”

She said results for the 40 implicated candidates would be withheld temporarily while the official irregularity processes were completed.

Candidates found guilty might have their results in the relevant subjects nullified and be further sanctioned. Sanctions include being barred from writing the NSC examinations for up to three examination sessions.

The scandal comes amidst the Information Regulator’s application for leave to appeal against a judgment by a full bench of the Pretoria high court in December, which ruled that matric results may be published on public platforms, as they have been since 2022, using candidates’ examination numbers.

While a date for the appeal is yet to be set, the basic education department has decided to publish the examination results on Tuesday.

For thousands of pupils like Gontse Mahlangu, who attended HL Setlalentoa Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, this is a tense time after a stressful year.

Mahlangu’s marks had dropped earlier in the year, prompting the school to enrol her in a five-day camp each term, where she spent close to 12 hours a day on her schoolwork.

She said her marks had dropped as she found some subjects challenging and would struggle to understand some of the work or some English words.

The 20-year-old described her tight and hectic schedule that started at 4am and ended at 10pm when the lights went out.

Mahlangu said she barely spent time with her family or took a break like other pupils, as she also attended classes during the school holidays. She would often sit in her neighbour’s yard to use their Wi-Fi to find assistance online.

“During school holidays, some would go to the camp, but I went to school to attend extra classes during normal school hours, from 8am to 2.30pm.

“I thought the final exams would be easier, similar to the preliminary exams, but they were so hard. I am very nervous about my results.”

Since the end of the exams, Mahlangu said, she has been spending time with her family and catching up on sleep, skipping the usual celebrations.

“I have become used to not having a social life and being alone. I no longer have friends. At least I can rest now. Should things go well, I plan to join the military or be a firefighter.

“I am just worried about mathematics. If mathematics does not go well, I plan to enrol at a school in Soshanguve to improve my matric marks.

“My younger brother is in matric this year, and after seeing what I went through, he is very nervous, but it’s his turn now,” she joked.

For Thandeka Zulu, an 18-year-old matric pupil from the private Pinnacle College in Waterfall, Johannesburg, the year was filled with grief as she tragically lost her father in a horrific accident at Easter.

Zulu said she found out about his death through a confusing message from her cousin, who sympathised about the death of the family breadwinner.

“I called my mother, who was crying, and she told me that my father had passed away. The principal then offered to take me home as she also heard about the accident on the radio. Keep in mind, I go to a private school, so we had financial difficulties in my matric year,” she said.

Due to the loss of her father, her little sister in grade 4 was barred from returning to school because of outstanding fees. Zulu said she considered dropping out, but her mother managed to secure a loan.

“The school even sponsored my matric dance entirely. The teachers allowed me to catch up and write outstanding tests, and some gave me extra lessons.

“What kept me going is what my mother said. She said God might have taken my father but no one can take away my education.”

Zulu, from Midrand, said she was excited but nervous about her results.

“I know some subjects I excelled in, but some are 50/50. Overall, I think I wrote really well. I plan to study BCom finance and accounting at Varsity College, which falls under the same company that owns my current school, so I will be able to get financial aid,” she said.