Umalusi to stop issuing new N3 certificates from 2026

Umalusi has confirmed it will stop issuing new N3 certificates, with 2025 marking the final year of certification under the programme.

The quality council said the decision follows the formal phasing out of the Nated Report 190/191 N1–N3 programmes, as set out in government policy.

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said the move is in line with Government Gazette 49518.

“The Nated Report 190/191 N1-N3 programmes entered a phase-out period on January 1 2024, with December 31 2023 being the last date of candidate registrations on the programmes.”

Rakometsi said Umalusi “will no longer issue new N3 certificates”.

However, the organisation will continue to assist with administrative matters linked to existing certificates.

“The organisation will continue to do reissues or replacements of existing certificates, where necessary.

“We assure the public that the currency of the already issued N3 certificates will not be eroded by these developments. In other words, those certificates remain valid,” he said.

Umalusi also provided an update on changes affecting the National Certificate (Vocational) levels 2 and 3.

With regard to the internalisation of the National Certificate (Vocational) (NCV) levels 2 and 3 exams by the higher education and training department (DHET) and the end of Umalusi’s quality assurance role, the council said the minister had acted on its recommendations.

“Umalusi is pleased to report that the minister, Buti Manamela, positively considered the recommendations of the Umalusi council by issuing a new directive dated December 17 2025,” said Rakometsi.

According to the latest directive, certification arrangements will change for current and future NCV level 2 and 3 learners.

“According to the latest directive, no certificates will be issued by Umalusi for learners currently registered for the November 2025 and future examinations for NCV levels 2 and 3,” said Rakometsi.

Instead, “the DHET will issue a statement of results to confirm learning achievements.”

Umalusi said it will continue to play a role at a higher level.

“Umalusi will continue to externally quality assure and certify NCV level 4 exams,” said Rakometsi

The council said all these processes form part of its mandate to protect the credibility of the exam system.

“Umalusi has the legislative obligation to subject the exams to its quality assurance processes.”

