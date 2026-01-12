DA clears Steenhuisen of fund misuse allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA’s federal executive committee (fedex) has accepted a report clearing party leader John Steenhuisen of allegations that he had misappropriated party funds through the use of his party-issued credit card.

However, fedex accepted a recommendation from its federal legal commission (FLC) that a disciplinary inquiry be instituted to determine whether either Steenhuisen or DA member Dion George violated sections of the party’s federal constitution. This relates to bringing the party into disrepute, reflecting negatively on the party and undermining internal co-operation within the party.

The Sunday Times reported that the DA’s bitter internal row had escalated, with axed former environment minister George taking the unprecedented step of reporting Steenhuisen to the public protector. George alleged Steenhuisen had him axed from the cabinet under false pretences in favour of Willie Aucamp, whose family George alleges benefits from the highly lucrative trade in lion hunting.

The report said leaked claims about Steenhuisen’s alleged misuse of a party credit card and unverified allegations about George sexually harassing and mistreating members of his ministerial staff have destroyed the veneer of orderliness, discipline and decorum that the DA tries to maintain as it sells itself as an alternative to the notoriously fractious ANC.

The DA’s fedex met on Monday to consider and adopt a preliminary investigation report into allegations against Steenhuisen and George. The preliminary investigation was led by FLC chair Glynnis Breytenbach.

The report, adopted by the federal executive, contained findings and recommendations on the way forward.

On the allegations that Steenhuisen had misappropriated party funds through the use of his party-issued credit card, the report found that the expenditure on the card had been fully reconciled, that there was no prima facie evidence of misappropriation and that the limited number of personal expenses had been adequately explained and reimbursed, federal executive chair Helen Zille said.

The FLC recommended that the policy on the use of party credit cards be strengthened by the federal finance committee.

The party’s federal executive also resolved to require all parties involved to “cease and desist” from publicly discussing or airing disagreements relating to this matter, either themselves or through proxies, until such time as the FLC inquiry is finalised.

It said the DA’s constitution provided for the cessation of membership of any party member who violated this warning.

The fedex resolved to refer to the FLC process:

• Allegations regarding the abuse of government resources.

• Public communication after the submission of complaints to the public protector.

• The refusal of a former member of George’s ministerial staff to co-operate with the investigation.

• The leaking of internal financial information from the party.

The federal executive requested the FLC to pursue all the inquiries on an expedited basis, giving it priority over other pending matters.

