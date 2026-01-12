Gwarube praises top matric achievers for ’boulder pushing’ perseverance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The minister of basic education has praised SA’s top 40 matric achievers for their discipline and perseverance on Monday while celebrating the class of 2025 during the ministerial breakfast in Randburg.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube said their success was earned through sustained effort rather than privilege.

Addressing the pupils, Gwarube said the occasion was not only about celebrating results but also about the journey that led to them.

“Every learner we celebrate this morning knows something about pushing a boulder uphill, about late nights, early mornings, setbacks, pressure and self-doubt, and the quiet decision, again and again, to keep going,” Gwarube said.

She told the pupils the ministerial breakfast was not only about celebrating the summit they had reached but also the pursuit of excellence that brought them there.

“You have not only passed; you have excelled. In doing so, you have expanded what is possible for yourselves, your families, and your communities. Excellence is not reserved for a privileged few but is earned through discipline, resilience and focus,” she said.

Gwarube also paid tribute to parents and teachers, describing educators as “the quiet architects of excellence”.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi described the top achievers as “the best of the best” and said being in their presence was a reminder of the country’s potential.

“These are the young people that are going to take our country forward,” he said. “We are immensely proud of you.”

Lesufi also stressed that education was central to the country’s economic future.

“If we can’t get education right, we’ll never get the economy right because it’s skills that drive innovation and growth. It’s the skills that drive the economy. It’s the skills that drive the country. And if you can’t invest in education, you’ll never get anything as a country.

“I hear the minister and the DG say if you have to cut (the) budget, leave health and education outside. Cut somewhere and provide the relevant resources,” he said.

Lesufi also called for urgent modernisation of the education system, particularly in the use of technology.

“We are in a sea of artificial intelligence. We must make it easy for them (pupils) to use artificial intelligence for educational and economic development. These children must not fight for water and electricity; they must fight for data and free Wi-Fi in schools,” he said.

Sowetan