St David’s Marist Inanda class of 2025 achieves 100% pass rate with bachelor’s degree passes

The matric class of 2025 from the Catholic boys’ school, St David’s Marist Inanda in Sandton, Johannesburg, has achieved a 100% pass rate.

The cohort of 127 pupils earned an impressive total bachelor’s degree pass.

“The strength of the class of 2025 is in their collective support of each other, highlighted in the rare achievement of every single matriculant obtaining a bachelor’s degree pass, qualifying them for university entrance. We couldn’t be prouder of these fine young men who have shown a depth of maturity, which manifested in quiet but strong leadership, determination and immense care for one another and all the boys in the high school.

“These qualities are ones much needed in our world today, and we have no doubt they will carry forward into their adult lives as St David’s Marist Inanda alumni,” Mike Thiel, the executive headmaster, said.

The school said the boys deserve credit for how they pulled together and supported one another “both during the disruption and after returning to campus. This cohort demonstrated exceptional commitment, taking full advantage of opportunities in sport, culture, leadership and service,” said Thiel.

St David’s overall distinction rate among top achievers builds on a strong academic legacy with: