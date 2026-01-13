News

WATCH | Mpumalanga’s top matric achiever rewarded with a car

She also gets R66,000 and a full bursary

Bulelani Nonyukela

Audio producer

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu and MEC for Education Lindi Masina hand over the keys to Ndlozi. (supllie)

Mpumalanga’s top matric achiever, Luyanda Ndlozi of Elangwane Secondary School, has been rewarded with a new car, R66,000 in cash and a full bursary covering tuition, accommodation and study materials for her outstanding performance in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Ndlozi, who topped quintile 1 schools nationally, also received a range of prizes including a laptop, smart watch, power bank, bar fridge, microwave and other goodies from corporate sponsors.

The provincial education department confirmed the prizes during an official announcement of the province’s results on Tuesday.

This year, Mpumalanga’s learners received an 86.55% pass rate, contributing to the 88% national figure.

Ndlozi is hoping to go to UCT to study mechatronics engineering.

Top achiever Luyanda Ndlozi hopes to drive herself to UCT and study Mechatronics Engineering. (sup)
Ndlozi will be driving the Toyota Vitz. (Supplied)
Luyanda Ndlozi is a top learner. (suppli)

