Crossing rivers, sleeping in classrooms, pupils defy the odds to achieve 91.8%

Hard work has paid off for Grade 12 pupils at Mboleni Technical High School in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, who have achieved a 91.8% matric pass rate.

Crossing dangerous rivers, navigating steep hills and forests and sleeping in classrooms are some of the sacrifices pupils at Mboleni Technical High School in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, made in pursuit of academic success.

Against the odds stacked by geography and limited resources, the pupils have proven that where there is a will, there is always a way.

The deep-rural school, which introduced Grade 12 only last year, achieved an impressive 91.8% matric pass rate, a result principal Mhlangabezi Mbhenyane attributes to sheer hard work, discipline and collective commitment.

“We had 49 Grade 12 pupils and from the beginning we knew what we wanted to achieve. We did not want to let our circumstances determine who we are,” Mbhenyane told TimesLIVE.

He explained that the school’s journey to matric status was a gradual one.

“From 2017, the school operated as a primary school. It was later rationalised and converted into a technical high school. In 2022, we introduced grades 8 and 9, followed by grades 10 and 11 in 2024, and then Grade 12 in 2025,” he said.

Daily struggles

Situated in rural Ngcobo, accessing the school is a daily challenge for pupils. Many walk long distances, crossing rivers, hills and forests to attend classes.

“Pupils come from different villages and have to cross rivers, which becomes extremely difficult on rainy days,” Mbhenyane said.

He said attendance was a challenge, especially for grades 8 and 9. “To ensure our Grade 12 pupils were not disrupted, we asked neighbours to accommodate them closer to the school.”

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade acknowledged that the Class of 2025 sat for their final examinations in exceptionally demanding conditions.

“Despite socioeconomic challenges, observable social ills and inequalities that characterise our province, our learners and teachers demonstrated commendable commitment to their studies and duties,” Gade said.

He added that the department faced unique pressures in 2025, including devastating floods in June.

“Overall, 413 schools were affected, impacting 48,341 learners. The OR Tambo district was the hardest hit, with 156 schools and 14,857 learners severely affected,” Gade said.

He also cited sporadic taxi strikes, allegations of ill discipline involving some educators and principals, and persistent financial constraints that limited the department’s ability to fully intensify support programmes.

Shortage of resources

Mbhenyane said limited resources remained a major hurdle, forcing teachers to seek alternative support for pupils.

“We did not have enough resources, so teachers took pupils to more established schools,” he said. “However, the department was very supportive. Because it was our first matric class, officials visited us regularly.”

The school introduced extra and weekend classes, while pupils attended winter and spring schools at other institutions in June and September.

“When they returned from spring classes in September, we decided they should camp at the school. They each contributed R500 for accommodation and groceries, pooled their funds, and we arranged for people to cook for them,” Mbhenyane said.

The strategy paid off, turning a school once defined by its challenges into a symbol of resilience and possibility in one of the Eastern Cape’s most rural communities.

TimesLIVE