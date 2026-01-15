WATCH | Taxis won’t start if driver is drunk: Santaco to roll out breathalyser system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Santaco is stepping up action to stamp out drunk driving. File image.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced that it will install breathalysers in its members’ vehicles to prevent drunk driving.

The system requires drivers to breathe into the device before starting a trip. If alcohol is detected, the car will not start. Drivers will also be required to retest after driving certain distances.

“The lives of our customers are very important,” said Santaco president Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe.

“The breathalyser action is immediate. We will start at ranks with our marshals and associations, targeting long-distance operators first, especially ahead of the Easter holidays. The device is ready; it’s just a matter of implementation, so we are starting immediately.”

WATCH | Santaco @SA_Taxis plans to roll out in-vehicle breathalysers and cameras. Drivers must test sober before and during the trip or the taxi won’t move. Santaco president Motlhabane Tsebe says the lives of customers are very important. pic.twitter.com/bgXZ0tDE4n — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) January 15, 2026

Tsebe added that the taxi industry should intensify road safety advocacy among drivers, marshals, patrollers and administrative staff and that sustained joint enforcement with authorities is required to eliminate illegal operations.

Santaco also plans to expand continuous training, fast-track technology-driven solutions and deepen partnerships with civil society, private sector stakeholders and public and private health institutions.

The announcement came during a joint media briefing with transport minister Barbara Creecy, who emphasised the government’s commitment to road safety and cracking down on drunk driving.