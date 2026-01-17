Limpopo puts flood damage bill at R4bn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo reels from floods: R4bn needed to rebuild roads, clinics, schools & more after heavy rains leave 1,500+ families affected and 11 lives lost.

Limpopo is facing a bill of about R4bn to fix roads, clinics, schools and other infrastructure battered by heavy rain and floods that have affected more than 1,500 families and claimed at least 11 lives.

People were airlifted from rooftops, trees and flooded homes as rising waters cut off communities across parts of the province, forcing emergency crews to carry out overnight rescue operations amid severe weather.

Helicopters from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed as families were stranded by flash floods after weeks of heavy rainfall, while tourists were evacuated from parts of the Kruger National Park as a precaution.

Provincial premier Phophi Ramathuba said the R4bn repairs estimate could rise because many areas are still inaccessible, making it hard to gauge the full extent of the destruction. About 600km of roadway had been damaged, affecting nearly 440 routes.

Vhembe and Mopani district municipalities were particularly hard hit, with many residents cut off from clinics, schools and shops. Ramathuba said that since Christmas Day, 11 people in the province had died as a result of the downpours.

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa visited several parts of the province, including the Vhembe and Mopani districts, and described the situation as “catastrophic”. “In the Vhembe district we saw how a number of houses were flooded and how people have lost their possessions from the huge, huge rain that has been raging in this part of our country,” he said.

Police search and rescue teams, aided by the military, are hunting for a missing five-year-old, Siyanda Baloyi, who was swept away on Thursday when he and his mother, Olgah Shivambu, fled their home in Mbaula village, near Giyani in Mopani district.

Shivambu climbed a tree, from which she was rescued by an SANDF helicopter. Siyanda has not been found.

The education department suspended the reopening of 1,400 schools in Mopani and Vhembe districts. Ramathuba said the safety of pupils and teachers was the priority.

The provincial health department said some of its facilities had been cut off from health-care workers and the community at large.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said access to the Kruger Park had been restricted to essential delivery vehicles and people with confirmed flight bookings.

Staff and guests at the Kambaka 2 Boat Safari Lodge on the Olifants River had to flee when the river broke its banks. Owner Brenda du Plessis said: “We lost our entire 30 years, our business, house and everything. No words can explain how we feel. We are now safe, but ... I plead with everyone to support our back-a-buddy campaign.”

Gift of the Givers is providing food and other essentials to displaced residents.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said the government generally failed to respond adequately to disasters such as the one unfolding in Limpopo. “There is not enough clarity on how the [relief] funds are allocated, spent and managed. The government does not have a clear framework for dealing with disaster funds.”