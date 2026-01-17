School ‘bewitched’ to fail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matric pupils at Naledi-Ya-Meso Secondary School in Limpopo are keeping out of sight, not out of teenage shyness but from humiliation.

The matric class of 2025, 15 learners, recorded a 100% matric failure rate and now principal Matshipane Mohlala is on her way out.

Stakeholders say this is not only a result of years of institutional collapse, poor parent participation, ill-discipline, a change of academic streams and an ill principal, but also the discouragement of excellence through the belief that if a learner does well, they may be bewitched.

While the school’s infrastructure is adequately resourced as it is in the last stages of being rebuilt, years of violence, poor management and accountability have played a role in the dismal results.

Last year, the school system moved from offering commercial subjects and introduced maths and physical science for its matric pupils with five teachers, including Mohlala.

Mapitsi Sebekwa*, a matriculant who failed, said the change, along with other factors, set her up for failure.

“The principal was not teaching us; we would spend the whole lesson doing nothing. Sometimes we would get high marks (level 6) when we didn’t understand anything in the physical sciences. We would be shocked, and when we inquired about this she would not explain. The principal didn’t know how to manage the school and its problems.

“I don’t even know how I made it to matric, I was not performing well. Sometimes the school would be dismissed around 11am, the principal had other things to do,” she said.

A parent of one of the pupils said her son was forced to stay indoors because of the humiliation.

“We are saddened, we don’t enjoy this. We ask that the next class be better. Our hearts are broken, maybe if they go back to school things might change.

“Since the results came my son has been sleeping and ashamed, he never left the yard for days. He was saying that he can’t walk in the streets with pride as they are the laughing stock of the community.

“He is still in pain – he said he wasn’t sure if he wants to go back to school,” said the mother on condition of anonymity.

Circuit manager Marungwane Makhobotloane discusses why Naledi-Ya-Meso Secondary School in Limpopo had a 0% matric pass rate. Picture: Thabo Tshabalala (Thabo Tshabalala)

Marungwane Makhobotloane, manager for Motetema circuit in the Limpopo department of education, said another contributory factor was the age of the learners.

“I don’t know why, but for some reason most of the learners are always over-age, even starting from grade 8. And [of the four matric teachers] two teachers are old in the school, two of them are young, in their late 20s.

“There is a lot of ill-discipline and disrespect in the school. The parents, SGB [school governing body], and the principal can take the responsibility. The teachers should also ensure that they maintain discipline. But the problem is that the parents are not supportive. They are not coming at all [to school meetings]. I was also informed that the SGB has withdrawn and only one is remaining, but this was not reported to my office,” Makhobotloane said.

Mohlala didn’t respond to queries from the Sunday Times.

Over age pupils (Ruby-Gay )

Grade 8: 43%

Grade 9: 53%

Grade 10: 74%

Grade 11: 67%

Grade 12: 88%

She added that there are disruptions and fights on a regular basis at the school.

“Those learners were fighting every day. Fighting each other and fighting the teachers, because every time I go to a school, instead of teaching or learning, they are always diffusing fights.”

She said there were two serious criminal cases reported to police involving learner against learner violence.

“You can’t control them, the principal and teachers could not manage. The bottom line is that the learners last year were very unruly,” she added.

She mentioned one incident where a pupil fought with a young teacher in class and during the disciplinary hearing, with parents and the SGB involved, the learner allegedly started a fight with the teacher.

Another pupil, Seipati Mokoena*, said while they were aware Mohlala had health challenges, she was not always able to teach, and sometimes didn’t come to class or collapsed in the classroom.

“I told my mother before the results came out that I have failed, I knew it. We are shamed, we are sad. We can see it trending but we can’t do anything,” Mokoena said.

She said she hopes to become a teacher one day, “because I see how many learners struggle with no support. Naledi-Ya-Meso is a difficult environment,” the learner said.

Makhobotloane admitted that the introduction of the maths and physical science stream could have been handled better.

“So the only mistake – that could have been done – could be the fact that we could not get the full authority of the parents, because the parents were not coming (to meetings). They were invited several times by the SGB to discuss the curricula.

“Because school was on the brink of closing, for us to save the school and that community to have a school, we needed to act swiftly, to make it a point that we meet the demand of the of the community,” she said.

She said they were made aware from 2023 of Mohlala’s ill health.

She said that they were “trying to arrange” for a wellness intervention “through the district so that we can take her out through incapacity on the grounds of ill health.

“She believes she’s not sick, but she’s sick. This week I personally took her to the doctor. Sometimes she would collapse in front of pupils,” Makhobotloane said.

Naledi-Ya-Meso Secondary School in Limpopo. Picture: Thabo Tshabalala (Thabo Tshabalala)

The department is in the process of appointing an acting principal.

She said she was also seriously concerned about the general social psyche of the community.

“The bad part of it is that they still believe in witchcraft. They would say to me that if one shows that you are bright, you will be bewitched. They have fear, they don’t share study materials or anything. I tried to talk to them, to say that thing does not exist. There’s no such thing as witchcraft. If it was there, all the other communities and other schools would have seen it happening.

“Can you see the kind of community we’re dealing with here? I don’t know if it’s the attitude of the community, or whether it’s ignorance. If you look at the community itself, I’m not seeing many professionals,” Makhobotloane added.

SGB chairperson Molefe Ranala said she was distressed by the school’s results and that the principal did not consult the parents or community on the change of the (subject) stream.

“When I asked, she just told me she was instructed to change things. I didn’t think it was right because it meant one teacher would lose their job. It was too late to change things – I told her they could have waited for the beginning of the next academic year.

“I asked her where the signed agreement was and she didn’t account [for it]. She was very busy going to meetings at the circuit office and workshops,” said Ranala.

* Not their real names