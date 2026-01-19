Eleven pupils die, five critical after scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eleven pupils died in an accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning. Stock photo.

Eleven pupils have died and five sustained critical injuries after being involved in an accident in the Vanderbijlpark area, south of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

According to the Gauteng basic education department they were travelling in private scholar transport.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit the scene of the accident.

The pupils are en route tohospital for urgent medical care.

At this stage the scene remains active, and emergency services are still attending to the incident. Further verified details will be shared as information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE