News

Eleven pupils die, five critical after scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark

Kgaugelo Gumede

Kgaugelo Gumede

Opinions and Education Editor

Six people have died and another six seriously injured in a head on collision on the M17 highway on Saturday morning.
Eleven pupils died in an accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning. Stock photo. (123RF)

Eleven pupils have died and five sustained critical injuries after being involved in an accident in the Vanderbijlpark area, south of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

According to the Gauteng basic education department they were travelling in private scholar transport.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit the scene of the accident.

The pupils are en route tohospital for urgent medical care.

At this stage the scene remains active, and emergency services are still attending to the incident. Further verified details will be shared as information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL | South Africa should shift focus from matric rates

2

De Zorzi more suitable for subcontinent conditions than Rickelton, says Philander

3

Limpopo puts flood damage bill at R4bn

4

Blast from the past: Bafana’s comedy of errors sends them to the slaughter

5

R50bn Port of Gauteng project hits roadblocks

Related Articles