Questions linger as no one comes forward after teen girl’s body found in school toilet

Residents of Palmietfontein village in Sterkspruit are reeling after the body of a teenage girl was discovered in grade R toilets.

It has been a week since the body of an unknown teenage girl was discovered in a school toilet, yet no family member has come forward to identify her, deepening the mystery and grief surrounding a tragedy that has shaken the Sterkspruit community in the Eastern Cape.

The body was discovered on the first day of the school year in the grade R toilets at Telle Junction Primary School after a cleaner was instructed by the school principal to prepare the facilities before pupils arrived. The victim is believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, and her identity remains unknown.

The discovery sent shockwaves through the school and surrounding communities, raising urgent concerns about safety in and around school premises.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday, Fikile Phezolo said residents of Palmietfontein village were deeply disturbed by the incident.

“She was found sitting in one of the toilets, and we are struggling to understand how her body got there because the school was locked during the holidays. There is also security at the school, but the guard said he did not see anything,” Phezolo said.

He added that the village was still grappling with the shock. “This is something we have never experienced before. We deal with cases of sexual assault in the area, but not killings. This has shaken the entire community.”

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said police were called to the school at 8.30am on the day of the discovery.

“On arrival, police were shown the body of an unknown female in the school toilet. Officers entered the facility and found the body of an African female seated on the toilet. No visible injuries were observed,” Mawisa said.

She confirmed that preliminary investigations did not yield immediate leads and no missing person had been reported in the village at the time.

An inquest docket has been opened, and investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Phezolo said the girl was not known in Palmietfontein. “It is painful what happened to her, and we suspect it may have occurred during the festive season. We hope that through this story, her family, who may be searching for her, will come forward,” he said.

