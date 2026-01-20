Access to ECD remains a headache, says Gwarube at education lekgotla

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube had a Soweto class of youngsters hanging on her every word during a Bana Pele early childhood development mass registration drive. File photo

Improving access to and quality of early childhood development; strengthening literacy and numeracy in all schooling phases, with particular emphasis on the foundation phase (grades R to 3); and improving access to and quality of inclusive education.

These are some of the issues the government plans to seek solutions for during the cabinet’s three-day lekgotla.

This is according to basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, who said the focus of the lekgotla was on strengthening foundations for a resilient and future-ready education system.

The lekgotla kicked off on Tuesday morning and continues until Thursday.

Speaking at the media briefing, Gwarube said South Africa is at a critical point — eight out of 10 grade 4 pupils can’t read for meaning.

While creating safe schools demands a whole-school and multi-sector approach, sectors such as health, social development, community organisations, and development partners need to collaborate to remove the barriers that prevent children from learning.

She added that through these partnerships they will scale integrated, prevention-focused approaches where every school will become more than a place of learning but a hub of wellbeing, protection and opportunity.

“Every child deserves a classroom where they feel protected, supported and ready to learn. With zero tolerance for violence and abuse, comprehensive school-based health and nutrition programmes, mental health and psychosocial support for learners and educators and inclusive environments where every child, including those with disabilities, feels valued and secure.”

Gwarube said too many children still leave the early grades without the basic literacy and numeracy skills required for future learning.

Gaps accumulate over time, perpetuating low participation and performance in gateway subjects and ultimately perpetuating skills shortages and constraining economic productivity, she said.

“When children master literacy and numeracy early, they are better equipped to succeed at school, to transition into further education and training, and ultimately to participate in a growing and competitive economy. Therefore, strengthening foundations is not only improving classroom practice but also securing South Africa’s long-term prosperity.

Gwarube said educator allocation needs to be fair, data-driven, and responsive to pupils’ needs.

“This is central to inclusive growth and to restoring dignity and effectiveness in the schooling system.”

She said the department will continue the roll-out of mother tongue-based bilingual education.

With the process already started with grade 4 mathematics and natural sciences and technology, Gwarube said by the time pupils reach grade 5, they must be engaging with at least 70% of content in their home language.

This approach safeguards conceptual clarity and deep understanding.

“When we say a child has mastered mathematics or science, that mastery must carry the same weight whether the learner is in a rural village, a township, or a city, and whether they are competing nationally or globally.”

TimesLIVE