Loan shark convicted of murder after client failed to repay R15,000 debt

A 47-year-old woman was found guilty of murder after being involved in the death of a man who failed to repay her R15,000 from her money laundering operation. Stock photo.

Busisiwe Dladla was convicted of murder after a client who defaulted on a R15,000 loan from her was kidnapped, tortured and later died from his injuries.

Dladla, 47, was found guilty by the Johannesburg high court on charges of murder, two counts of kidnapping, torture, extortion and money laundering this week.

The conviction followed the death of Mzwandile Konki in Randburg in September 2022.

When he struggled to repay the loan, she allegedly arranged for his kidnapping on September 5 2022 in an attempt to force payment — NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the court heard that Dladla had lent Konki R15,000, with interest.

“When he struggled to repay the loan, she allegedly arranged for his kidnapping on September 5 2022 in an attempt to force payment,” Mjonondwane said.

Although Konki was released, he was kidnapped again four days later and taken to Dladla’s residence, where he was unlawfully detained.

Mjonondwane said his family was threatened and paid the money for his release.

During the second abduction, Konki was assaulted and tortured by four unidentified men believed to have been hired by Dladla. He died from his injuries on September 10 2022.

“The court also heard that money extorted from Konki’s family was deposited into the bank account of Dladla’s daughter and co-accused, Sinethemba Dladla, 25, and later transferred to her younger sister, Cebisile Dladla, 41, in an attempt to conceal the proceeds of the crime,” Mjonondwane said.

Dladla’s daughter and sister were charged and convicted of money laundering.

During Dladla’s testimony, she denied knowing the men who assaulted Konki.

However, state advocate Colleen Ryan presented WhatsApp messages that directly linked the accused to the perpetrators. The court found her version to be contradictory and rejected it.

The matter was postponed until April 15 for sentencing. Dladla remains in custody but her two co-accused are out on bail pending sentencing.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction, which demonstrates that those who prey on vulnerable people through illegal loans and violence will be held accountable,” said Mjonondwane.

TimesLIVE