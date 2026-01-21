Three foreigners among the five killed in another Saulsville mass shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have confirmed that three of the victims shot in the latest Saulsville mass shooting are foreigners living in the area.

On Wednesday at about 1.15pm five people were shot dead outside a tuck shop in Jeffsville informal settlement.

They were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Police said a case of five counts of murder will be registered and the motive for the attack will be part of the investigation.

Police spokesperson, Tshwane district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine - who was at the scene - said they cannot yet confirm if the incident is linked to extortion.

We are still interviewing witnesses who can confirm and give us more details as to the number of suspects and what the suspects were using, because it cannot be confirmed now whether they were travelling in a vehicle or were on foot — Tshwane district commissioner Maj-Gen Samuel Thine

It was reported that an unknown number of suspects approached the victims, who were standing outside the tuck shop, and shot at them without saying anything. The suspects then fled the scene.

Thine said 9mm cartridges were identified on the scene and they suspected that a pistol was used.

“We are still interviewing witnesses who can confirm and give us more details as to the number of suspects and what the suspects were using, because it cannot be confirmed now whether they were travelling in a vehicle or were on foot,” he said.

He said they have established that four of the victims were passing by the shop, while one of the victims was about to leave the shop.

“Three bodies have been confirmed and identified and it is believed they are foreigners. The other two have not been identified yet,” Thine said.

He described the scene as disturbing.

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigations as well as Forensic Crime Scene Management, Crime Intelligence and Provincial Tracking teams are processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

TimesLIVE