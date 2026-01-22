SA Air Force crews rescue 479 people from flood-stricken Mozambique

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African National Defence Force remains actively engaged in humanitarian and rescue operations in Mozambique after devastating floods struck in several regions of the country.

South African Air Force crews have successfully rescued 479 people from flood-stricken areas in Mozambique and transported them to safety.

This is as the South African National Defence Force continues its humanitarian and rescue operations after devastating floods struck several regions in the southern and central parts of Mozambique.

The severe flooding has displaced thousands of families and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

SANDF spokesperson Brig General Selinah Rawlins said rescue teams were working tirelessly to evacuate stranded residents.

Rawlins said the air assets deployed as part of the operation include one Oryx helicopter and two Agusta 109 light-utility helicopters, which continue to play a critical role in reaching isolated communities and ensuring rapid evacuation.

“Operation Chariot seeks to evacuate individuals at risk, saving lives and providing much-needed humanitarian assistance to affected communities in close cooperation with the emergency rescue teams, disaster management agencies and the government of Mozambique,” Rawlins said.

Rawlins said the defence force deployed specialised personnel and equipment to help with emergency relief efforts, so reaffirming its commitment to regional co-operation in times of crisis.

