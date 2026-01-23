Failure of My Own Dam (Senteeko) in Mpumalanga ‘imminent’, department warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department has warned that the privately owned Senteeko Dam in the Die Kaap River catchment (Mpumalanga) is at risk of imminent failure.

The department of water and sanitation (DWS) has warned that the privately-owned My Own Dam, also known as Senteeko Dam, located in the Die Kaap River catchment in Mpumalanga, is at risk of imminent failure.

The department said an emergency safety assessment conducted by its dam safety office has confirmed that the dam’s spillway structure has suffered severe and irreversible deterioration, including advanced erosion and undercutting leading to structural instability.

This dam is owned by Shamile Communal Property Association (CPA) and is used for irrigation purposes.

🚨#PossibleDamWallCollapse| Persons residing or operating downstream of the dam are advised to evacuate flood-prone areas immediately and to comply with all directives issued by disaster management and emergency services. Public access to the dam site is strictly prohibited. https://t.co/EuMBwR8CQ6 pic.twitter.com/s7ow68Y0bx — Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) January 23, 2026

Department of water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said an uncontrolled release of water is likely and poses an immediate and serious threat to downstream communities, infrastructure and the environment.

“People residing or operating downstream of the dam are instructed to evacuate flood-prone areas immediately and to comply with all directives issued by disaster management authorities and emergency services. Public access to the dam site is strictly prohibited. Emergency interventions in place are temporary risk-reduction measures only and do not prevent full or partial failure of the dam structure,” Mavasa said.

Mavasa said the department is co-ordinating response actions with relevant authorities and will issue further updates as required.

“The protection of life remains the department’s highest priority,” she said.

TimesLIVE