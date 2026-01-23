‘I shouldn’t have found out in that manner’: family member of Vanderbijlpark accident victim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Family, friends and community members gathered at Sebokeng hall in Vereeniging on Friday to honour the lives of the 14 pupils killed in a tragic accident in Vanderbijlpark earlier this week.

The families of the 14 pupils who died in a scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng on Monday are still reeling from the tragedy.

On Friday, at a memorial service held at Sebokeng Hall, families shared words of comfort as they remembered their children and paid tribute to them.

The cousin of 16-year-old victim Naledi Motsapi said they are in pain.

“When I went to the office on Monday to report a missing person, I came across insensitive images of our child all over social media. I shouldn’t have found out in that manner.

“It will be a complete injustice not to speak about the shining light these children were in our lives. The most beautiful gift Naledi left with us is her TikTok account. We can now watch, and we hope that justice will prevail and the court will do its part, but unfortunately we will never get our children back.”

The family of 17-year-old Sagwathi Mathe, whose name means “award”, said their daughter was doing matric.

Sagwathi’s sister said she had only attended three days of high school before her life was cut short.

“Though your journey ended too soon, your life will forever be cherished. Your soul is now at peace. Forever loved and forever missed. We love you,” Sagwathi’s sister said.

The family said she was an “award gifted by God”.

“I’ve never seen Sagwathi sad. She was always joyful. Yesterday morning, while I was preparing for work. I received a call to say she didn’t make it, as she was still in the hospital fighting for her life. To all the late souls, may your souls continue to rest in peace,” a family representative said.

Ofentse Jayden Vinger, whose family used to call him “Fefe”, said like the other victims, he had only had three school days this year when his life was cut short.

“We used to call him a naughty boy and he loved Spider-Man. He was an active young man. He was the only child of his mother and we say, the Lord is with you,” said the family.

“Death has no age. Some die at the age of 70 years, some at the age of seven years. Death is unpredictable. The accident wasn’t orchestrated by God. It is not God’s will. Death is not the will of God,” the family said.

The father of seven-year-old Lesego Otlile Sefatsa remembered his son as someone who taught him how to love.

“He was a child filled with laughter and free-spirited. Only God knows why he took my son,” he said.

It was mixed emotions in a tent filled with family, friends and school children, and the community at large, who paid their respects to the 14 children who died in an accident involving a truck and a scholar transport vehicle near Vanderbijlpark. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena)

The family of 17-year-old Phehelo Motaung praised the Lord, shouting, “God is good, all the time”.

“We are still nothing without God, and that should remain as so.”

Sibongile Madonsela’s family also expressed their pain.

“We are in pain that our child left us. We cannot argue with God because when his will is done, we cannot fight it.”

A family member said Sibongile was her mother’s only child.

“When we went to fetch her at the mortuary, she was unrecognisable. Her mother is in pain. She said she didn’t want to see her daughter in such a state,” said the family member.

The family of 13-year-old Bokamoso Bokgobo said: “As a family, we can only give God the praise. He sits in a quiet place and knows what will happen to us.”

Sixteen-year-old Buhle Radebe’s family said they were hurt, angry and confused.

“I don’t see anything making sense to us as a family. Seeing your child lifeless on the ground is very painful. Life is not fair. Buhle was a very lovely child. She was always laughing. She was multi-talented. At some point, I thought she wanted to be a chef because she loved cooking. Later she would be my therapist. She loved beauty and wanted everyone to be beautiful. If she were alive, she would’ve probably dressed me better than how I look today.”

Bohlale Lekekela, 6, has been described as different and unique.

“Bohlale wanted to be a doctor and wanted to be addressed as ‘Dr Bohlale’,” said a family member.

According to her family, she frequently joked about injecting patients if she became a doctor. “Bohlale took after her name. During Sunday school, she’d teach learners the word of God.”

The family of five-year-old Lindokuhle Mabaso said what happened to their children was unimaginable.

“God is not far but close to us,” the family said.

As your family, we say, dance for the Lord like David did. Don’t care what will the angels say or think of you. But dance for the Lord

The family representative of 14-year-old Leano Moila recited a note written by the family

‘Hello Leona, we know you are on the other side but we just wanted to let you know that you are in our thoughts. A week before, it was your new year as we celebrated your 13th year. A day before, you prayed to God and were happy to start in a new school. You travelled in a taxi with a marvellous smile. New books, new look and a new style, but on your way, you met with an angel and said your journey ends here. You may have negotiated with him and he said, it ends here. He said I am taking you to a better place where Jesus and I are, where the air you breathe is sweet as an aroma. As your family, we say, dance for the Lord like David did. Don’t care what will the angels say or think of you. But dance for the Lord.”

The family of Letlotlo Katlego Makwe believe the accident was a mistake and that the driver didn’t mean for it to happen.

“Letlotlo was the only child to her mother. Her mother is not OK,“ the family said.

Thato Moetji, 16, was described as a child filled with love.

“Whenever you came across her, she would have a big smile on her face. It saddens me that today we stand to bid you goodbye. Until we meet again, my love. Today God is asking us to remember him in his purity. Rest in peace, daughter of the Moetji family,” the family said.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his gratitude to the community leaders, councillors and district directors for supporting the families in this difficult time.

“To the families seated here today, I see you. We offer our deepest condolences.

“We mourn with you, we sympathise with you,” he said.

