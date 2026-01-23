The solar shortcut risk: how poor engineering threatens SA businesses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From design to delivery, Alumo Energy promotes solar systems that prioritise safety, compliance and dependable performance.

SA’s commercial solar boom has created a multibillion-rand industry almost overnight.

But behind the glossy marketing, clean-energy promises, and grid-independence sales pitches, a quieter problem is unfolding — one that engineers and insurers say is costing businesses far more than they realise.

Technical specialists at Alumo Energy warn that many systems being installed on commercial rooftops today are fundamentally unsafe. And this is not because of faulty hardware, but because critical engineering work is skipped altogether.

As companies scramble for relief from load-shedding and SA’s persistently unreliable power supply, some installers cut corners, leaving buildings exposed to electrical fires, equipment failure, and non-compliance with municipal and Eskom standards.

Industry insiders call this a predictable by-product of a market moving too fast. Solar is increasingly sold as a plug-and-play commodity, but commercial installations are anything but simple.

Every warehouse, shopping centre, or office block has its own load profile, structural limits, cabling routes, and environmental risks. Without proper engineering, systems can be mismatched from day one, operating outside warranty conditions, overheating under load, or collapsing during a lightning surge.

A solar system can look safe at first, but without monitoring, it can fail and lead to major losses. (Alumo Energy)

One of the clearest warning signs is missing or incomplete engineering packs. These documents — which include structural drawings, cable specifications, and single-line diagrams — are non-negotiable.

They guide installers, inform future maintenance teams, and set the boundaries of what a system can safely deliver. Yet, many businesses never receive them.

In a highly competitive market, shortcuts often start with reduced cable thickness, pushing inverters beyond design limits, or treating earthing and surge protection as optional. Consequences can be severe.

Alumo cites a case where a lightning strike at a large residence ignited a small flame; proper fireproof trunking and surge protection prevented a full-scale roof fire.

Risks extend beyond safety. Systems that don’t meet municipal or Eskom requirements face penalties, forced shutdowns, or denial of future grid-integration approvals. Many businesses discover these issues only when expanding systems or applying for feed-in tariffs.

Inadequate monitoring compounds the problem. Solar components may carry 10- to 25-year warranties, but these are meaningless if systems aren’t inspected after commissioning. Without monitoring, minor faults go unnoticed until they become costly outages.

Installer choice is also critical. Alumo deploys only in-house teams for commercial work, arguing that subcontracting creates inconsistent standards and weak accountability. Many failures originate from outsourced crews using improvised methods or ignoring engineering specifications to save time.

A common misconception worsens the issue, and that is the belief that full off-grid independence is realistic for most businesses. True off-grid systems require enormous storage, built-in redundancy, and weather tolerance far beyond what most clients expect — often at multiples of the cost of a grid-tied solution.

The pattern is clear. SA’s rush towards solar has outpaced the industry’s technical capacity, leaving the door open for unsafe installations. As more companies discover faults too late — after fires, surges, or rejected insurance claims — the cost of shortcuts will far outweigh any upfront savings.

Engineers’ warning is blunt: in a market flooded with cheap deals and flashy promises, the real threat isn’t the technology — it’s the work behind it.

• About the author: Rein Snoeck Henkemans is a co-founder of Alumo Energy.

This article was sponsored by Alumo Energy.