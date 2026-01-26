Court denies bail to DJ Warras’s alleged killer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Victor Majola during an earlier appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate's court for his bail hearing.

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court has denied bail to the man accused of killing media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock outside the Zambezi Building in the Johannesburg CBD on December 16.

Victor Mthethwa Majola, 44, is facing charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

In her ruling, the magistrate cited concerns that Majola had provided conflicting residential addresses, could potentially intimidate witnesses and posed a flight risk.

During bail proceedings, the defence argued that the state had failed to present evidence directly linking Majola to the commission of the crime.

Majola, who has been in custody since his arrest in December, has denied any involvement in the killing. His defence maintains that he was in Soweto at the time of the shooting and that the case against him was based on mistaken identity.

He also presented evidence in court, in the form of a statement from a mechanic, who said Majola was with him on December 16, the day DJ Warras was killed.

In opposing bail, the state submitted that the accused was likely to evade trial.

It also noted that Majola’s alibi could not be tested, as he had elected not to testify in court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter was postponed to February 11 for further investigation.

Mjonondwane said Majola will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

TimesLIVE