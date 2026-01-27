Patients evacuated after fire at Paarl Hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Drakenstein Municipality’s Fire and Rescue Services respond to a fire at the Paarl Hospital, which was reported at 11.17am on Tuesday.

Patients at Paarl Hospital in Drakenstein Municipality had to be evacuated to a place of safety on Tuesday after a fire broke out at the facility.

Fire and Rescue Services were called at 11.17am, and in under an hour, firefighters had contained the blaze.

Eyewitnesses claimed the fire was allegedly caused by an electric vehicle that caught alight and exploded, sparking panic in the surrounding area. However, the municipality said the cause was still under investigation.

In a statement, the municipality confirmed that all occupants on the ground, first, and second floors were safely evacuated.

“The municipality’s Fire and Rescue teams, together with our traffic and law enforcement officers and the police, will remain on the scene to secure the area and support ongoing operations,” the statement read.

No injuries have been reported so far, and authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.