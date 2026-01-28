LISTEN | Police ministry warns cops against ‘unnecessary use of force’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale delivers the keynote address at the 2026 National Police Day and SAPS Career Expo in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale warned police officers against the unnecessary use of force, saying those who violate the South African Police Service (SAPS) code of conduct and ethics will be removed from the service.

Speaking at the 2026 National Police Day and SAPS Career Expo in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, Mathale said the ministry would strengthen internal oversight and disciplinary measures to deal decisively with police misconduct.

“The same will go for any unnecessary use of force or any dishonest conduct. We will develop measures and strengthen capacity to ensure that those who do not strictly adhere to the code of conduct, ethics and service standards are removed from the service,” he said.

Mathale said unlawful policing practices, including improper arrests, were severely undermining the SAPS and costing the state more than R600m a year in civil claims — funds that could otherwise be used to improve police resources, equipment and training.

He reiterated that there were no arrest targets within SAPS and warned officers to report any commanders who imposed such quotas to the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, saying the matter would be escalated to the minister and acted upon.

The remarks were made as SAPS marked National Police Day, an annual event honouring officers who have died in the line of duty and recognising the role of police in ensuring public safety. This year’s commemoration included a national career expo, which offered learners, graduates, and job seekers the chance to explore career paths within the service.

Mathale told attendees that SAPS would only have space for professional officers with “unquestioned integrity”, adding that effective policing required sacrifice but also carried profound responsibility.

The remarks echo views previously expressed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, who cautioned against calls for heavy-handed policing and “shoot-to-kill” rhetoric.

In an interview with Sunday Times Politics Weekly last year, shortly before he formally took office, Cachalia said granting police a “licence to kill” would not reduce crime and risked criminalising law enforcement.