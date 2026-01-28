Request for proposals: football field renovation at the Safa Technical Centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Football Association (Safa) invites suppliers from qualified vendors to submit bid proposals for the renovation of the football fields at the Safa Technical Centre, located at the former Fun Valley Pleasure Resort south of Johannesburg.

Specifications

Clearing and preparation of the existing football fields.

Scarifying the fields to control levels.

Installation of drainage system on both fields.

Installation of infield pop-up irrigation system to provide head-to-head irrigation.

Application of top soil to achieve acceptable levels.

Laying out Kikuyo grass on both fields as per FIFA standards.

Reinstallation of the goal posts.

Rehabilitation of the existing artificial field.

Vendor requirements

Proposal must include:

Company experience:

Detailed description of the company’s experience with the renovation of football fields.

Number of years in existence.

Examples of previous [work] and client testimonials.

Technical specifications:

Detailed specifications of the equipment being proposed.

Compliance.

Proposal submission

Bid number: SAFA008.

Proposal must be submitted via email to tender@safa.net.

The closing date for submissions is February 27 2026; late submissions will not be considered.

Evaluation criteria

Proposals will be evaluated based on:

Experience and expertise:

Relevant experience with fields.

Cost

Competitive pricing and value for money.

Note: Safa reserves the right to amend, modify, withdraw or cancel this bid or terminate any of the procedures or requirements relating to the procedure process described in respect of which this bid has been issued, at any time, without prior notice and without liability to compensate or reimburse any person in relation to.

This article was sponsored by Safa.