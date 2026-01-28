The future of South African fashion through digital innovation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From Shweshwe to Ankara, fashion in SA tells stories of the rich, eclectic history and diversity of culture through bold colour and pattern. But behind those bold designs may lie an invisible cost looming over the local fashion industry.

The global textile industry is a major consumer of water and contributes significantly to industrial water pollution worldwide.

Textile wet processing, including dyeing, printing and finishing, consumes substantial volumes of water, with research showing that dyeing alone can use around 100 litres to 125 litres of water per kilogram of fabric.

Much of this water re-enters the environment as contaminated wastewater, carrying leftover dyes and harmful chemicals.

For a country already facing water stress, the way we make and remake fashion needs to change.

Innovation through technology

Digital textile printing is transforming how designs come to life on fabric.

Unlike traditional dye-based processes, which involve multiple stages of washing and rinsing, Epson’s Monna Lisa ML-13000 printer uses advanced pigment inks that can reduce water use by up to 97%. It eliminates the need for pre-treatment and constant rinsing, while maintaining colour vibrancy and detail.

With Epson’s printers, local studios can print high-quality fabrics on demand. (Gio Staiano)

This shift from analogue to digital enables designers to print shorter runs while customising designs and producing only what’s needed, cutting down on overproduction and waste. For independent South African labels that thrive on originality, this flexibility goes a long way.

Creativity closer to home

Because Epson’s printers are compact and adaptable, local studios can print high-quality fabrics on demand, respond faster to seasonal trends and avoid the environmental toll of long supply chains. This saves the industry from having to be tied to large industrial facilities or overseas suppliers.

It’s an approach that aligns with the growing sustainable fashion movement here, from small ateliers reworking fabric offcuts to designers creating limited collections inspired by heritage prints. The tools of global innovation are now supporting distinctly South African creativity.

Towards circular design

Epson’s research extends beyond printing. Its Dry Fiber Technology prototype defibrates used textiles into reusable fibres, which can then be transformed into non-woven fabrics without using water, requiring only moderate humidity for the transformation.

Applied at scale, it could help solve not only the problem of excessive water consumption, but also another global fashion industry challenge: the low rate of textile-to-textile recycling. Currently only around 1% of materials are made into new fabrics.

One of the striking creations Japanese designer and Epson collaborator Yuima Nakazato showcased in a past collection. (Gio Staiano)

Dry Fiber Technology enables Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato, who has long worked with Epson, to pursue a lower-impact production process that supports material circularity while still delivering high-quality, custom-made clothing.

Nakazato proved at Paris Haute Couture Week that circular fashion can be couture. In a past collection, he featured digitally printed pieces crafted from non-woven fabric produced using Dry Fiber Technology from African-sourced secondhand clothing.

Next time you find the perfect traditional dress or shirt, take a moment to appreciate the skill, care and innovation that went into creating it, and how technology is helping make that process more sustainable.

To learn more about Epson’s sustainable innovations for the textile industry, visit the brand’s website.

This article was sponsored by Epson.