Tshwane applies to National Treasury to restrict and blacklist Edwin Sodi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Tshwane submitted an application to the National Treasury on Thursday seeking the restriction and blacklisting of the companies involved in the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant Joint Venture and their directors, including controversial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi.

Pending the Treasury’s consideration of the application, the city said it had exercised its own powers to restrict Sodi and his associated companies from doing business with the city.

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said in a statement the submission came after the completion of the city’s internal governance and verification processes, which were strengthened to ensure the application was procedurally sound, factually substantiated and capable of withstanding scrutiny.

The Sunday Times reported that Tshwane authorities had still not blacklisted Sodi and his business partners years after making the pledge, citing difficulties in establishing the companies’ addresses.

A September 2025 report by the metro’s supply chain management division revealed that efforts to serve Sodi and his partners with formal notification letters failed because the city was unable to trace their addresses.

“The restriction process restarted after engagements with the National Treasury. Intention letters for the joint venture and respective partners [were] dispatched to affected contractors. The city, however, could not deliver the letters, first through physical delivery by [metro police] and then by way of registered mail through Postnet.”

However, Moya denied the city had deliberately delayed the blacklisting process or lacked urgency in pursuing consequence management.

Moya said the process was slowed by legal and procedural challenges rather than a lack of urgency.

She said the city made multiple attempts to serve legal notices on the affected companies and their directors through lawful channels.

The city deliberately took the time necessary to complete this process properly, rather than risk submitting a procedurally defective application that could be rejected or overturned. — Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya

Moya said these efforts were complicated by the entities no longer operating from their registered addresses.

According to Moya, the information submitted to the Treasury includes a comprehensive evidentiary record compiled by the city, including the findings and recommendations of the supplier review committee, proof that formal notices of intention to restrict were issued to the affected entities and their directors, and confirmation that those parties were afforded an opportunity to make representations.

She said the steps were part of the standard process required to ensure that any restriction was lawful, fair and enforceable.

“The city deliberately took the time necessary to complete this process properly, rather than risk submitting a procedurally defective application that could be rejected or overturned.

“With the submission now lodged, the city has fulfilled its role in the restriction process. The assessment, determination and implementation of any restriction measures now rest with National Treasury, which exercises the authority to make a final decision,” she said.

Moya said the city would co-operate fully with the Treasury should any further information be required, but emphasised that the city’s internal process was now complete.

“This submission is an important step for the residents of Hammanskraal, who deserve not only clean and reliable water, but accountability for the failures that led to the crisis they suffered.

“The city recognises the lasting impact the collapse of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant had on families and communities,” Moya said.

TimesLIVE