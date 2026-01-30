Livedrive: a top-rated cloud backup ideal for the South African market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limited device storage is forcing users to rethink where and how their photos, videos and documents are kept. Livedrive is an easy solution.

As SA sees a steady rise in cybercrime and hardware theft, businesses and individuals are more vulnerable than ever to data loss. Lower onboard memory for entry-level smartphones and laptops also limits the amount of content they can retain.

With these digital risks increasing, manual backups and external drives are no longer sufficient or secure.

Livedrive, a globally recognised backup and syncing technology provider, addresses this gap with a robust, cloud-based solution that automatically backs up files daily. It stores multiple file versions, and allows users to recover and access their data securely from any device, anywhere in the world.

The service is designed for simplicity, reliability, and affordability, making it ideal for SMEs, remote workers, and tech-savvy households.

Available for Windows PCs, Mac, Android and iOS devices, Livedrive offers a fully POPIA-compliant feature-set that is affordable and easy to use.

For just R995 a year including VAT, users can access 2TB of storage for up to 10 devices for 12 months.

Key features

Automatic daily backups

Unlimited storage options

Secure encryption (in transit and at rest)

Remote file access from any device

Multi-version recovery (ideal for ransomware protection)

Works with Windows, Mac, and mobile platforms

POPIA-compliant and auditable

For work

One of the biggest cyberthreats individuals and SMEs face is ransomware. The irrecoverable loss of critical data can be catastrophic and costly.

With daily automated backups and version history, supported by remote access, Livedrive enables users to restore their data immediately, without having to suffer any loss, financial or otherwise, after an attack.

Storing multimedia

Livedrive provides a useful range of tools for storing and sharing content. Family photos, music and video files are often limited by device space capacity. Livedrive enables off-device storage, as well as remote access and sharing. Knowing that precious content is safely stored with Livedrive gives users peace of mind.

Overcoming hardware limitations

Students and young professionals usually struggle with limited laptop or mobile storage. Livedrive is ideal for offloading files to the cloud and accessing them only when needed. It’s like having an invisible hard drive that never fills up, a great space-saver with on-demand access, and seamless syncing across devices.

And at such competitive pricing, Livedrive, combined with more cost-effective devices, be they smartphones or laptops, makes managing and protecting one’s data and media so much more affordable.

Final thoughts

Livedrive provides a secure service with a clear, easy-to-use interface that makes it ideal for individuals and SMEs. Its seamless handling of files from multiple operating systems means it is a one-stop solution for cloud backup and syncing.

Not only does it provide users with peace of mind, knowing their important data and media is secure and always accessible, but also offers a solution that is flexible and affordable, and is suited to the South African market.

Livedrive, which is part of Nasdaq-listed Ziff Davis, is a trusted global provider of online backup solutions, helping individuals and businesses securely store, access, and recover data since 2008.

With millions of files backed up daily, Livedrive continues to deliver peace of mind through simple, scalable, and secure cloud storage.

For great offers on Livedrive, visit Software Store.

This article was sponsored by Software Store.