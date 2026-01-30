Suspect shot dead in shoot-out with police in Midrand

A suspect was shot dead in a shoot-out with police on Allandale Road in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon, police confirmed.
Two other suspects were arrested.
Police said Gauteng Highway Patrol members responded to a call to be on the lookout for a Hyundai i20 used in a business robbery in Olivienhoutbosch.
“The vehicle was spotted on Allendale and upon seeing the blue lights, they [the suspects] sped off resulting in a high-speed chase and a shoot-out.
“The vehicle was intercepted at the corner of Allandale Road and Waterfall Drive. One suspect was declared dead on the scene while the other two were arrested and a firearm and undisclosed amount of cash were also seized,” police said.
No further details were immediately available.
TimesLIVE
