Former president Jacob Zuma in the Epstein files

Documents released by the US department of justice in January confirm that former South African president Jacob Zuma attended a dinner organised by Jeffrey Epstein in London during his 2010 state visit to the UK.

Zuma undertook the three‑day visit from March 3 to 5 2010 at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth. His official programme included banquets at Buckingham Palace where he stayed, and meetings with then prime minister Gordon Brown, Lord Peter Mandelson and the Prince of Wales, as well as a keynote address to the UK parliament. Zuma’s final official engagement was a meeting with NGOs at South Africa House on March 5.

Emails contained in the Epstein files, which run to more than 3-million pages, show Epstein arranged a dinner for Zuma at the Ritz Hotel on the evening of March 5 2010. One email, dated March 4, states: “I have been asked to help arrange a small dinner tomorrow night for President Jacob Zuma of South Africa at the Ritz Hotel at 7pm.” The message was sent by Mark Lloyd, identified in the correspondence as assisting Epstein with arrangements.

A Russian model was invited to attend the dinner. In her reply, she confirmed her acceptance and asked whether a cocktail dress would be suitable. A subsequent email from Lloyd to Epstein on March 6 described the model as “magnificent” and noted that Zuma “displayed more gravitas and none of the macho bluster he is generally portrayed as having by the tabloid press”.

Epstein also informed Mandelson of the dinner, writing: “Mark Lloyd is having dinner for Zuma tomorrow night at the Ritz. I have invited a beautiful Russian named [redacted] to attend.” It is not clear from the documents whether Mandelson was present.

Separate emails released earlier show Epstein transferred £10,000 (R221,298) to Mandelson’s partner, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, in 2009. At the time, Mandelson was serving as business secretary in Brown’s cabinet.

There has been no previous indication of any connection between Zuma and Epstein. Zuma met Epstein in his capacity as president during the London visit.

The documents place Zuma’s name alongside other South African references in the Epstein files, including Juliette Bryant, who has spoken publicly about being groomed by Epstein after meeting him in South Africa.